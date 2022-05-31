ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why Mystic Festival is Poland's most essential heavy metal event

By Louder
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving first landed back in 1999 with a bill topped by extreme metal legends Emperor, Poland's Mystic Festival has grown and grown with each passing year to become one of Europe's most essential heavy metal destinations each summer. This year, the latest incarnation of Mystic will take place from...

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
BBC

Bardney Festival: The UK's answer to Woodstock that almost never was

Fifty years ago this week, 50,000 people and some of the biggest names in entertainment descended on a rural village in Lincolnshire. The Great Western Express remains an unforgettable one-off for those who were there and left an indelible mark on its hosts. But it almost never happened at all.
WORLD
The Guardian

Alan White, drummer with prog rock band Yes, dies aged 72

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock band Yes, has died at home aged 72 after a short illness. Announcing the news, the band said they were “shocked and stunned”. White was one of the longest-running members of the group, having joined in 1972, replacing Bill Bruford (who joined King Crimson).
MUSIC
Loudwire

The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes

A lot of the time, a lineup change can be a really good thing for a band. Sometimes there are members that just aren't working out together, sometimes people decide to pursue other endeavors, and, unfortunately, sometimes members die. Regardless of the reason, bands choosing to carry on with different...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
People

Pink Floyd Joins TikTok on 50th Anniversary of First The Dark Side of the Moon Recording Session

The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic#Heavy Metal#Extreme Metal#British#Kvelertak
loudersound.com

The 20 Greatest Roadrunner Records Albums Ever

From Slipknot to King Diamond, we rate the 20 finest records released by metal's biggest label, Roadrunner Records. Hatebreed – Perseverance (2002) Roadrunner has always had a very good relationship with hardcore: Madball, Shelter, Earth Crisis, Vision of Disorder...plenty of top-class hardcore acts had been on the roster over the years. It wasn’t until Hatebreed came along, though, that one really connected outside the confines of the hardcore scene. Much of it has to do with Perseverance, an album that takes the street-level stomp that hardcore is famous for, pumps it full of Slayer riffs until it’s ready to burst and then lets the world's most positive human pit bull, Jamey Jasta, bark out inspirational, motivational quotes all over it. A winning formula that they’ve never really deviated from since.
MUSIC
Variety

Panic! At The Disco Return With New Single, Unveil Track List for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco has debuted new music for the first time since 2018, releasing the first single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The eponymous title track is an anthemic and upbeat kick-off to the band’s long-awaited new era. The song also received a video supplement, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter (“High Hopes”). In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that “Viva Las Vengeance” is a “cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Independent

Brexit adding £1.50 to price of bottle of European wine, leading importer calculates

A leading wine wholesaler has calculated that Brexit is adding an average of more than £1.50 to the cost of every bottle of European wine he sells to consumers.The warning comes as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, with inflation running at 9 per cent and expected to top 10 per cent by the end of the year.Daniel Lambert, whose south Wales company was named International Wine Challenge small agent of the year in 2019, said that Brexit had caused “huge disruption” to his business since the UK transitioned out of the EU at the start of 2021.Some 18 months...
DRINKS
NME

Wolf Alice among final acts for Spain’s Andalucía Big Festival

Wolf Alice are among the final list of names for new Spanish festival Andalucía Big Festival – see the full line-up below. The festival, from the organisers of Mad Cool, will take place from September 8-10 on the Sacaba Beach in Malaga and was announced back in April alongside another new event called Mad Cool Sunset. Andalucía Big Festival will be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Muse and Jamiroquai.
CELEBRATIONS
Guitar World Magazine

NAMM 2022: Ernie Ball Music Man overhauls its John Petrucci range with a wealth of new finishes

Now, in an effort to maintain the strong momentum, Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a comprehensive aesthetic overhaul for its John Petrucci range of signature guitars. Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: GWAR – The New Dark Ages

It can be easy to forget that GWAR still make studio albums. The grotesque Virginian shock-rockers were always more interested in OTT visuals and scatological humour than anything resembling nuanced songwriting (their name is popularly understood to be an acronym for ‘God, What an Awful Racket’), but since the death of iconic frontman Dave Brockie in 2014, it felt like the focus had shifted entirely away from recorded output and onto their slime-strewn live show.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

The Month In Metal — May 2022

I screwed up. Well, I screw up a lot. Let’s narrow this down: For me, the hardest part about doing this gig is missing great music. Specifically, it hurts me bad when I come across bands that released great music in the near past, stuff that is too old for the column but too young for a “turns 10” retrospective. These tardy non-discoveries are my bane because recommending metal is literally the only thing I’m capable of doing. It’s quite the Sisyphean situation: Considering the amount of metal released every month, and the limited column acreage available to cover it all, it’s inevitable that I will screw up and screw up again and screw up a lot. Let’s just say it would depress you how much I dwell on this. Argh!
MUSIC
Loudwire

Watch Judas Priest Perform Without Studded Leather Clothing

The European leg of Judas Priest's 2022 tour began last night (May 31) in Berlin, Germany, and the band delivered quite a different show than usual. They performed without their typical studded leather clothing, massive stage props and flashy lights, making for a more stripped-back experience. The concert took place...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy