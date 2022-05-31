ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get to the Isolated Divine Tower in Elden Ring

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

Wondering how to get to the Isolated Divine Tower in Elden Ring? Divine Towers are dotted around the landscape of the Lands Between, and exploring them is vital if you want to make use of the Great Runes you get from the Shardbearer bosses. All but the one in Liurnia is tied to a specific rune, and the Isolated Divine Tower activates the Great Rune from one of the endgame bosses.

You can see this tower from various locations in the Lands Between, but it's out in the middle of nowhere, so it's not obvious how to reach it. Don't worry, I'll cover everything you need to know in this guide, including which boss you need to defeat to open the door. Here's how to reach the Isolated Divine Tower in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Isolated Divine Tower: How to get there

There are a couple of ways to reach this Divine Tower, and how you get there will depend on how far you've progressed the story. The earliest you can reach the tower's base is via a teleporter trap in Weeping Peninsula, but you won't be able to get inside until you've defeated Malenia . This is also the only way to reach the tower if you've defeated Maliketh.

Head to the Isolated Merchant's Shack Site of Grace on the west edge of Weeping Peninsula and make your way southeast. You're looking for a ruined tower on top of a hill. A few enemies are patrolling around, but you can easily run past them and climb the ladders to reach the top. Here you'll find a chest, so use it to trigger the teleporter trap.

The trap transports you to Leyndell, to the top of the Fortified Manor. There's a large elevator at the bottom end of the walkway, which is inactive if you've never been here before, and a new Site of Grace to activate. Once done, head up the steps, and you'll see a sleeping golem. You can fight it if you like or sneak past to the left to find the teleporter. This takes you to the foot of the Isolated Divine Tower.

The second option is from within Leyndell, Royal Capital, though this won't be accessible if you've already defeated Maliketh. From the Fortified Manor, First Floor Site of Grace, head back to the main entrance hall, then, facing the front door, take the next doorway on your left.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

This takes you into an outdoor area, but be careful as there are two Abductor Virgin enemies here. From the door, turn left into the central courtyard as soon as possible, then sprint across towards the building ahead of you. There's a large elevator inside, and you can take this up to the same place you arrive via the Weeping Peninsula teleporter trap. From here, activate the Site of Grace, then locate the teleporter to the left of the sleeping golem.

Whichever way you get here, once you've reached the Isolated Divine Tower, open the doors, then use the elevator inside to ascend to the top. Take the step around the side of the tower, and you'll see the familiar Two Fingers in the centre of the platform, ready to activate Malenia's Great Rune.

