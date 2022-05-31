ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This summer's Future Games Show will be hosted by The Witcher 3's Geralt and Yennefer

By Mollie Taylor
 4 days ago

As we announced earlier this month, our sister site GamesRadar is returning with the Future Games Show this June. As always there'll be a boatload of games across console and PC to feast your eyes upon, with 40 games being showcased from the likes of Team17, Thunderful and Amanita Design.

If you've seen any past Future Games Shows, you'll know that it's always hosted by some beloved faces plucked from all corners of the videogame world. In the past we've had the stars of Resident Evil, Horizon Forbidden West and the Uncharted series bring the show to life. Now, the June showcase will be presented by two people very close to PC Gamer's heart.

That's right! The June show will have The Witcher 3's very own Denise Gough—who plays Yennefer—and the voice behind PC Gamer's unofficial mascot, Geralt of Rivia's Doug Cockle. Despite our best wishes, we are told that no bathtubs will be making an appearance throughout the show. Gough says she is "thrilled to be presenting the Future Games Show," while Cockle added: "The Future Games Show is the place to come if you want to find out what to play this year."

The Future Games Show will be taking place on June 11 at 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EDT / 8 PM BST , the day before our very own PC Gaming Show blesses your screens. You can catch the Future Games Show over on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter as well as the GamesRadar website.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Doug Cockle
