Philadelphia, PA

$20,000 ACR Scholarship for Philadelphia HS Seniors Pursuing STEM Due 6/26

phillygoes2college.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackground: The American College of Radiology Center for Research and Innovation™ Scholarship aims to improve equity and access to higher education for Philadelphia residents through...

phillygoes2college.org

Comments / 0

Main Line Media News

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
salus.edu

A Special Father-Daughter Moment at Commencement

When Emily Mittelman, MSOT ‘20, OTD ‘22, received her master’s degree from Salus University, it was during the pandemic and there wasn’t an in-person graduation ceremony. While that prevented her from experiencing a special father-daughter moment of officially accepting her diploma on stage among her peers...
ELKINS PARK, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Local Pharmacy In Fox Chase Accused of Being A Pill Mill

Neighborhood pharmacies are an important part of the fabric that is America. They employe members of the community and get to know members of the community. Most are reputable. According to Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Acting US Attorney for this region The owner of the Veree Pharmacy, located in the Fox Chase section of the city Mitchell Spivack, 62, of Collegeville, PA, was charged by Information with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and healthcare fraud. These charges are the result of a joint investigation between the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Nurse Continues Weight Loss Journey, Joins Wellness Center Team

Heather Baum, CRNP, began working in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) at Reading Hospital in 2002 as a unit secretary while finishing her undergraduate degree in psychology at Alvernia University. During that time, she discovered her passion for nursing and upon her graduation she enrolled in the Nursing Program at Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences (RHSHS). Heather was in school full-time, working in the evening, had two small children at home, and was carrying additional weight because of her two pregnancies. Working in the SICU she saw how obesity contributed to many patients’ ill health. Wanting to get to a healthy weight herself, Heather tried fad and commercial diets with no success.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

Owner of Northeast Philadelphia Pharmacy Charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone and Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Mitchell Spivack, 62, of Collegeville, PA, was charged tis week by Information with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and healthcare fraud. These charges are the result of a joint investigation between the United States Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

White supremacy groups a major problem

White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 533 Monticello Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Childhood Challenges in Willow Grove Helped Define First Lady Jill Biden’s Life and Successes

Growing up in Willow Grove helped First Lady Jill Biden learn about empathy, independence, and resilience.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been facing all the challenges of her position with grace and conviction, qualities she links back to her picture-book childhood in Willow Grove, writes Mattie Kahn for Harper’s Bazaar.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
gridphilly.com

Philadelphia is rolling the dice building turf fields on a floodplain, warns former City floodplain manager

Flooding is the reason for the FDR Park master plan. It also could be its undoing. No one denies that FDR Park has been growing soggier over the years. Paths that once led walkers around the “lakes” now run through marshy ground at the edge of the water. Stormwater flows off of I-95 and the surface streets bounding the park. Water seeping up through the ground erodes road surfaces. Chronic flooding of the golf course led Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to close it in 2019.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
defpen

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance To Host Job Fair For Formerly Incarcerated People In Philadelphia

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance are working to provide job opportunities to marginalized communities in the greater Philadelphia area. Hosted at the Wells Fargo Center on June 9, 2022, the event will provide interview and resume building skills, free expungement aid, professional attire and more to attendees. Working alongside the 76ers, Amazon, Fanatics, NAACP Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center, the NBA Social Justice Coalition and other organizations, the event will also offer on-site job interviews.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

