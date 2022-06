The nonprofit Star Island Corporation has received two separate grants of $10,000 in support of historic preservation work being done this year on the circa-1800 Gosport Chapel, one of the iconic buildings located on Star Island in the Isles of Shoals and visited by thousands each summer. Star Island received a $10,000 grant from the 1772 Foundation in cooperation with the NH Preservation Alliance, and a separate $10,000 grant for the project provided by the Cogswell Benevolent Trust. The grants will help pay for preservation work on the exterior of the 222-year-old chapel. Star Island is set to open for the season in mid-June with a full schedule of programs and conferences open to all.

