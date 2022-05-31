ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

1132 Banklick St 2

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Bedroom Apartment Downtown Covington - Property Id: 909160. One bedroom apartment in historic North Covington. Fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, large bedroom with en-suite bathroom...

320 Greenup St.

Covington 1-Bedroom/1-Bath - Unit #3 is a 1-bedroom/1-bath with hardwood floors and updated fixtures. The kitchen was recently updated with stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The bedroom was just updated with remote control lighting and a double closet. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Renter's insurance required. 320...
COVINGTON, KY
4169 Eastern Ave

3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Fully Renovated East End Home - Fully renovated East End home has three bedrooms and two bathroom with a modern a spacious kitchen area and large open living room area. Stylish kitchen with Butcher Block Island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Stove and Oven with a Vent Fan, Dishwasher, and half bath, Refrigerator, with plenty of cabinets and storage in the kitchen. Modern updates create this open layout home. Private side patio or walk to popular shoppes, eateries, including a Streetside Brewery. Two bedrooms and full spacious bath on the 2nd floor. Third Bedroom, Clothes Washer & Dryer and access to the patio in the lower lever. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Large back yard and room for plants or flowers. Pets require extra deposit and monthly rent. www.tpropertiesllc.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
120 East 13th Street

Unbelievable OTR loft with private rooftop deck! - This two floor loft in the heart of Over-the-Rhine sits in a supreme location, with absolute envious square footage (2,000sqft!), and a totally unique aesthetic!. This sprawling unit is located on the second floor of the building and features a newly remodeled...
CINCINNATI, OH
WoodSpring Apartments

Set among the natural beauty of Northern Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Cincinnati and the airport, we have all you need to call home. Located near popular shopping neighborhoods just south of the Mall Road District and numerous restaurants, Woodspring Apartments is close to all and far from none! Our clubhouse has a 24-hour Fitness Room, basketball court, tennis court, pool and sun deck, tanning bed, and laundry facilities. Our spacious apartments feature patios/balconies, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, laundry room, and wood-burning fireplaces. Come on - stop in and see what you’re missing!
CINCINNATI, OH
856 Franklin Street,

856 Franklin 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful 3BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton. This home has newer windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated flooring, w/d hookup, a partial basement, central air, an updated kitchen that has a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. Outside you'll find a patio, a nice sized yard, and street parking! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply.
HAMILTON, OH
6020 Harrison Ave

- If you’re looking for convenience, look no further than Monte Carlo! You are within a 5-minute drive or a 15-minute walk to shopping, food, and entertainment. These spacious units are equipped with newer cabinets and countertops, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and high-end appliances. *A one time $25 administration...
CINCINNATI, OH
4000 Ledgewood

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Nestled in a residential neighborhood within walking distance of Xavier University this boutique building sits on a quiet no-through street lined with mature trees and historic homes. The single building features spacious 1 bedroom apartments that have full kitchens, remodeled bathrooms, huge living rooms, and great closet space as well. Even with spectacular interiors, the convenience is what really sets Ledgewood apart. You can walk to class or be on Victory Parkway, Reading Road, or Montgomery Road within minutes. Check out your new home today!
CINCINNATI, OH
626 Ross Avenue,

626 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. This home also has central air, w/d hookups, and a partial basement! Outside you will find a patio which is perfect for entertaining. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
244 Timber Hill Drive,

244 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, spacious bedrooms, central air, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, updated bathrooms, off street parking, two car attached garage.....it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
810 Hicks Boulevard,

810 Hicks Blvd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Come stop by our beautiful 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Fairfield close to Nilles Rd. This home features a 2 car attached garage, off street parking, a HUGE back yard with a deck area and covered patio, an eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, bedrooms have a built in area for dressers or entertainment centers, has central air, and laminate and tile flooring. Don't pass this by. Location, Location, Location!! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
FAIRFIELD, OH
Ferguson Road

3BR Townhome | 2527 Ferguson | Lafeuille Terrace | Vouchers Accepted - Please call or text (513) 909-9834 to schedule a showing or secure this Townhome instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings. Located in Lafeuille Terrace on the west side of Cincinnati, we will have a large 2 floor 3 bed/1...
CINCINNATI, OH
318 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd 2

3 Bedroom House Downtown Covington - Property Id: 909150. 3 bedroom historic home in old seminary square neighborhood near restaurants, bars, and entertainment Covington offers. Central air and heat, laundry hookups, equipped kitchen, yard, and ability to rent off-street parking from city. No eviction history, income at least $4500/month, tenant pays utilities, no pets.
4232 Colerain Avenue

Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
CINCINNATI, OH
813 Pedretti Ave.

COVEDALE - Nicely Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod with bonus room & private backyard - Welcome to this nicely renovated Cape Cod with updated kitchen, hardwoods throughout. and versatile floor plan plus a home office for remote workspace! Private rear yard for relaxing complete with new deck....
CINCINNATI, OH
WORTH THE DRIVE: Tri-State Antique Market offers vast collectibles this weekend

Indiana’s largest monthly antiques and vintage only market returns Sunday, June 5 in Lawrenceburg featuring a contest not to be missed. Sunday’s edition of the Tri-State Antique Market offers an opportunity for you to strike a pose for social media using a face board and your newly purchased antique items. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of an opportunity to show their newly found treasures to the community and have a chance to win a prize?
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

