1132 Banklick St 2

244 Timber Hill 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in! Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, spacious bedrooms, central air, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, updated bathrooms, off street parking, two car attached garage.....it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Hamilton schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at bbrents.com to apply!
