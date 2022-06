Students at Davenport’s Monroe Elementary School will be unveiling a special memorial to the late Breasia Terrell at 3 p.m. today at the school. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, students began creating a memorial to Terrell. Green Thumbers on Brady St in Davenport donated a healthy young maple tree and our friends from One Eight helped to get it into the ground. This spring, the non-profit, Project 15:12, provided funding for a beautiful stone bench engraved in Breasia’s honor and the boulders lining the perimeter.

