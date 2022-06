PORTSMOUTH-With a three, two, one, and a push off the bank, the first Ohio River Way Challenge team members started their journey to Louisville, Kentucky. To kick off the newly formed Ohio River Way, residents, councilmembers, and adventurists met at the Portsmouth Riverfront Tuesday to officially launch the Ohio River Way. Travelers started their 250-mile journey down the Ohio River in Portsmouth and will end in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 9, 2022. Along their way, they will stop at several riverfront cities to launch the Ohio River Way in each area.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO