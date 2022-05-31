Jimmy Eat World Are Hitting the Road Again This Fall
Click here to read the full article.
Jimmy Eat World have announced a new run of North American tour dates for the fall.
Following their trek with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the North American leg of the band’s “Something Loud Tour” will kick off Sept. 8 at Rock Hall Live in Cleveland and continue over the next three weeks, wrapping Sept. 28 at History in Toronto. Jimmy Eat World will receive support from Charly Bliss on all their headlining shows as well.
Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale June 3, though several pre-sales for most dates will launch before that. Full information is available on the band’s website .
Along with all the new headlining dates, Jimmy Eat World also have a slew of festival shows scheduled for this fall, including stops at Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburgh, Riot Fest in Chicago , and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland. The group will also be among the array of pop-punk and emo luminaries hitting the stage at the three-day Las Vegas blowout, When We Were Young , taking place at the end of October.
Jimmy Eat World released their most recent album, Surviving , in 2019. Last year, lead singer Jim Adkins released a graphic novel, Jimmy Eat World: 555 , which was based on the band’s music video for their Surviving single, “555.”
Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates
September 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live
September 9 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*
September 11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
September13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
September 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
September 18 – Chicago, IL @ RiotFest*
September 20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
September 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
September 23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre
September 25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
September 26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON @ History
October 1 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling*
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*
*festival dateMore from Rolling Stone
- Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins Shares Look at New '555'-Inspired Graphic Novel
- Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins Taps Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quin for New Podcast Series
- Watch Jimmy Eat World's Joyous Tiny Desk Concert
Comments / 0