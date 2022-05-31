ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jimmy Eat World Are Hitting the Road Again This Fall

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfzIq_0fvwHVfh00

Click here to read the full article.

Jimmy Eat World have announced a new run of North American tour dates for the fall.

Following their trek with Dashboard Confessional earlier this year, the North American leg of the band’s “Something Loud Tour” will kick off Sept. 8 at Rock Hall Live in Cleveland and continue over the next three weeks, wrapping Sept. 28 at History in Toronto. Jimmy Eat World will receive support from Charly Bliss on all their headlining shows as well.

Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale June 3, though several pre-sales for most dates will launch before that. Full information is available on the band’s website .

Along with all the new headlining dates, Jimmy Eat World also have a slew of festival shows scheduled for this fall, including stops at Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburgh, Riot Fest in Chicago , and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland. The group will also be among the array of pop-punk and emo luminaries hitting the stage at the three-day Las Vegas blowout, When We Were Young , taking place at the end of October.

Jimmy Eat World released their most recent album, Surviving , in 2019. Last year, lead singer Jim Adkins released a graphic novel, Jimmy Eat World: 555 , which was based on the band’s music video for their Surviving single, “555.”

Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates
September 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live
September 9 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival*
September 11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
September13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
September 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
September 18 – Chicago, IL @ RiotFest*
September 20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
September 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall
September 23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 24 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre
September 25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
September 26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON @ History
October 1 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling*
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young*

*festival date

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Phoenix Shares ‘Alpha Zulu,’ First New Track in Two Years

Click here to read the full article. Phoenix is offering fans a taste of the group’s forthcoming music with the release of single “Alpha Zulu.” It’s the newest music from the visionary pop group since the 2020 release of “Identical,” featured in the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks. According to a release, frontman Thomas Mars was inspired to write the track by the phrase “alpha zulu,” which he “heard a pilot repeating over the radio during a turbulent flight in a storm.” The bouncy track oozes with mid 2000s post-disco energy, making it primed for summer party playlists. The French outfit...
PHOENIX, AZ
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Covers ‘Last Night’ at Primavera Sound After The Strokes Cancel Set

Click here to read the full article. After a positive COVID case sidelined The Strokes from their headlining appearance at Spain’s Primavera Sound, Tame Impala paid homage to the groundbreaking New York rock outfit by offering fans a rendition of “Last Night” at the festival Thursday. “We have tried everything,” festival organizers wrote of The Strokes’ cancellation in a statement, adding, “you can’t always get what you want.” The Strokes say they will perform during weekend two of the festival as scheduled. Tame Impala, the project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, headlined Primavera Sound’s opening day alongside slacker rock icons Pavement. The...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Fame and Vegas Roots on New Song ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco have returned with a new song, “Viva Las Vengeance,” the title-track from their upcoming seventh studio album, out Aug. 19 via Fueled b Ramen/DCD2 Records. “Viva Las Vengeance” — which arrives with a music video directed by Brendan Walter — is a stomping blast of power-pop with frontman Brendon Urie bellowing against a background of lush, Queen-esque harmonies. “I don’t want to be anonymous, but I don’t want to be you,” he quips, “In a city full of promises, nothing rings true/Shut-up and go to bed, she said/Viva las vengeance!” Viva...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Father

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana. Kardashian explained that Ellie’s family’s requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Leaked Tapes Reveal Republican Plan to Stock Polling Places With Activists

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump called for supporters to head to the polls and “watch very carefully” ahead of the 2020 election. He lost, badly, and the former president and the Republican Party are now taking a far more aggressive approach ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections. Trump has been working to install election conspiracy theorists in office, Republican legislatures have been passing restrictive voting legislation, and the GOP has been trying to seize control of voting systems. Politico reported on Wednesday, for instance, that the Republican National Committee wants activists to not only watch...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ben Gibbard
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
Rolling Stone

Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

Click here to read the full article. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn’t singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Las Vegas#Music Video#Starland Ballroom#North American#Dashboard Confessional#Riot Fest#Oceans Calling
Rolling Stone

How Trump’s Team Conned Susan Collins Into Dooming Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. When the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, Sen. Susan Collins said she was flabbergasted, deeply troubled, even shocked. After all, soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had promised her in 2018 that Roe was a matter of settled law — despite his deeply conservative track record on abortion. Turns out, Collins wasn’t just wrong about Kavanaugh. She was deliberately manipulated by Trump administration officials — and a future Supreme Court Justice — who viewed her as an easy mark. Two former senior Trump White House officials tell Rolling Stone that the pro-choice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Add Abortion to the List of Things Republicans Are Blaming for Uvalde

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) on Wednesday blamed mass shootings on the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said on Columbia, Missouri’s 93.9 The Eagle. “Now, we have two, three, four a week. So, something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion — when we decided it was OK to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

Click here to read the full article. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams ‘Autopsy’ Episode About His Father Eddie: ‘Pathetic and Heartless’

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen slammed Reelz Channel Wednesday over an upcoming episode of their series Autopsy that investigates the “untimely death” of his late father, Eddie Van Halen. Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, airing this weekend on the cable channel, will reportedly examine Eddie’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, and whether his lifestyle and treatment choices caused his death despite “reasonable survival rates.” After a preview of the episode was released, the Mammoth WVH frontman turned to Twitter to criticize everyone involved in the episode, as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Rolling Stone

White House Kicks Off Pride Month by Honoring Nancy Reagan, Who Ignored AIDS for Years

Click here to read the full article. Ronald Reagan and his administration were infamously indifferent to AIDS. The virus was ravaging the LGBTQ community for years before the conservative icon cared to address it. His administration recommended cutting AIDS spending in the mid-’80s, after thousands had already died. Reagan’s press secretary was caught on tape a few years earlier joking with the media about what they called the “gay plague.” First Lady Nancy Reagan was there for all of it. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that the family isn’t very popular within the LGBTQ community — which didn’t stop...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

How a Pickup Truck and a Little Magic Helped Soccer Mommy Make Her Best Album Yet

Click here to read the full article. Sophie Allison listens to a lot of country radio. “I hear all these songs about guys and their trucks,” the singer-songwriter behind Soccer Mommy says, calling from her Tennessee home a few weeks before her 25th birthday. “It’s so goofy, but it speaks to you, especially when you’re from the South.” That imagery inspired Allison to write “Feel It All the Time,” a hazy rocker about her own pickup. “It was a challenge to myself,” she says. “The idea of mentioning my truck in a song and having it not be, like, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

4 Killed in Mass Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Campus

Click here to read the full article. Four people are dead after authorities responded to a mass shooting incident at a Tulsa hospital campus Wednesday evening, according to police, marking the latest in a string of deadly gun-related incidents that left communities across America shaken with grief in recent weeks. In a press conference, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters that, in addition to the victims, the gunman — a Black man estimated to be between the ages of 35 to 40 years old — died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dalgleish revealed the shooter was armed with...
TULSA, OK
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy