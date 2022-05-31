ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wyoming School Superintendent Response to Uvalde Shooting

Douglas Budget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder sent a letter to local school superintendents around the state in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The full text of the letter is below:. Dear Superintendents,. Given the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, it seems...

Sara Long
3d ago

I hear there is a bully problem in some schools. Let's address the bullies and their families along with the bullied and their family. Are the funds there to do this?

