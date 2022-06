ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Two years ago, voters in the Francis Howell School District approved the largest school district bond issue ever in Missouri. Thursday night, district leaders will discuss reasons why the $244 million may not be enough to cover all of the projects it initially hoped for. News 4 has been monitoring Prop-S spending since the construction costs for the new Francis Howell North High School came out drastically over budget which has nearly doubled.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO