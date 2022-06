Would you even know where to start on building a house? I'd end up making a few phone calls, realize how much work it takes, and end up having to hire someone to do it. Not these Cedar Rapids Community School District students. There are 13 junior and senior high school students who were in the Student Build House Program, and they built a 7-room home with a 3-car garage, according to Skogman Realty. This project took them 9 months to complete.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO