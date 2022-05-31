Charles Michael Hickok, age 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on April 6, 2022, after a long battle with Lymphoma. He was the spouse of Donna Kay (Henkle) Hickok, and they shared almost 53 years of marriage. Mike, as he preferred to be called, was born...
Arminda Ortega Aranda, age 72, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Garden City, Kansas. She was born on September 22, 1949, to Raymond Ortega and Paula Hernandez in Alpine, Texas. On March 13, 1970, Arminda married Gilberto R. Aranda in Ulysses, Kansas. He preceded her on June 22, 2014. She worked as a custodian for the Grant County Library and was the loving mother of her son, Orasio. Arminda was best known for her love of shopping, gardening, and taking pride in the care of her home. She was very fastidious and friendly, she truly loved people. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and all who were fortunate to meet her in her lifetime.
Josephine “JO” Lydia Ungles, 91, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas. She was the daughter of Raymond Frances and Fern Elizebeth (Naugle) White. Josephine was born October 3, 1930, in Smyrna, Turkey. She and James (Jim) Max Ungles were married...
Nita Gay (Littrell) Baker, 76, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence in Hugoton, Kansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 6, 1945 at Liberal, Kansas to Garnet Fontell (Burditt) and Ira Carl Littrell. She married Leonard Baker on September 19, 1964 at Hugoton, Kansas.
Alta Faye (Harvell) Coats, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Fowler Residential Care in Fowler, Kansas. She was born on October 6, 1924 to Arlene Mae (Best) and George Washington Harvell in Ratcliff, Arkansas. She married Kyle Milton Coats on August 11, 1943 in Fresno, California. He passed away on March 18, 1992.
Sammie Louise Still, 78, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Southwest Medical Center at Liberal, Kansas. She was born on July 1, 1943 to Samuel and Estelle (Barton) Richardson at Liberal, KS. On September 20, 1960 she married Burl Still at Liberal, KS. Sammie...
LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Luke Sumner, a native of Liberal, Kansas, provides a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 30, 2022. Los Angeles Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (
Applications for Not-for-Profit Funding Requests for the 2023 budget year are. available at City Hall located at 324 N. Kansas. The applications are due to the. City of Liberal by June 30, 2022. For more information, please contact the. Administration Department at 620-626-2201.
Tammy Sutherland-Abbott (republican) has filed her intent to run for Seward County. Commissioner, District 4. Travis Abbott (republican) filed his intent to run for Township Clerk, Seward Township. Local Office Filings to date:. Commissioner, District 2. Presephoni Fuller (republican) Christopher Linenbroker (republican) Commissioner, District 3. Scott Carr (republican) Randy Malin...
On Friday, May 27,2022 around 12 noon, a Deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, on Hwy 54 near mile marker 2. During the course of the traffic stop, the Deputy became suspicious that the occupants were engaged in criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine being located. A street value of approx. $200,000.00. The two subjects in the vehicle were arrested during the investigation and charges will be presented to the Seward County Attorney Office.
