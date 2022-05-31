Larry Charles Aulby, 65, of Shelbyville

Austin Blaine Childers, 23, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born January 13, 1999, in Fort Wayne, the son of Michael Childers and Tina Spillman. Austin is survived by his mother, Tina Spillman of St. Paul; father, Michael Childers and wife, Angela, of Edinburgh; sons, Keygan Childers and Kingston Childers; brothers, Taylor Childers and Hunter Childers, both of Brown County, Logan Childers and wife, Angelica, of Indianapolis, Dillon Mann of Shelbyville, Pete Barrera of St. Paul, Trenton Ballenger, Bryce Childers, Jayden Childers and Skylar Childers, all of Edinburgh; sisters, Alicia Childers of Taylorsville and Mercedes Childers of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Patricia Spillman of Shelbyville; paternal grandmother, Kathy Childers of Edinburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO