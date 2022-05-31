ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Larry Charles Aulby, 65, of Shelbyville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Charles Aulby, 65, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 5, 1957 in Shelbyville, to Frank Basey and Opal (Pickett) Aulby. Larry graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1975. He...

Jessica Endahl, 28, of Shelbyville

Jessica Endahl, 28, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 19, 1993 in Indianapolis to Thomas Endahl and Laura Endahl. Jessica graduated from Shelbyville High School in 2012. She was a machine operator and was training to become a fabricator. Jessica was...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Jacqueline L. Warner, 93, of Shelbyville

Jacqueline L. Warner, 93, of Shelbyville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Waldron Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 13, 1928 to the late Frank Talbert and Emma Lambert (Warfield). Jacqueline was a member of the Evangelical Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Cory L. Green, 32, of Shelbyville

Cory L. Green, 32, of Shelbyville, passed away May 29, 2022 at Especially Kidz. She was born September 27, 1989 in New Castle, Indiana to Timothy Green and Dawn (Cry) Green. Cory is survived by her father and mother, her grandmother, Joann Green, uncle, Jeffery Green, uncle, Todd Green, stepmother Debra Green, brother, Michael Cimarossa, sister, Jennifer Cimarossa, and cousin, Justin Cimarossa.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Austin Blaine Childers, 23, of Shelbyville

Austin Blaine Childers, 23, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born January 13, 1999, in Fort Wayne, the son of Michael Childers and Tina Spillman. Austin is survived by his mother, Tina Spillman of St. Paul; father, Michael Childers and wife, Angela, of Edinburgh; sons, Keygan Childers and Kingston Childers; brothers, Taylor Childers and Hunter Childers, both of Brown County, Logan Childers and wife, Angelica, of Indianapolis, Dillon Mann of Shelbyville, Pete Barrera of St. Paul, Trenton Ballenger, Bryce Childers, Jayden Childers and Skylar Childers, all of Edinburgh; sisters, Alicia Childers of Taylorsville and Mercedes Childers of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Patricia Spillman of Shelbyville; paternal grandmother, Kathy Childers of Edinburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville preparing for powerhouse Class 4A Bedford Semistate

Mark Hensley sees a semistate opponent that looks similar to his 2021 Shelbyville Golden Bears. Good pitching and a powerful offense has brought Class 4A, No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence to its second straight semistate appearance. The Stars will host the star-studded, four-team semistate Saturday with semifinal games at 10:30...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Downtown buzzing during Strawberry Festival, Municipal Government Day

Under bright blue skies and a slight breeze, the City of Shelbyville kicked off a day of celebration with food and fun. Mayor Tom DeBaun manned a large grill full of hot dogs Friday as part of Municipal Government Day. The city provided hot dogs, chips and a drink until supplies ran out.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Triton Central freshman named to All-ICC softball squad

Triton Central freshman Brylie Couch was named to the Indiana Crossroads Conference All-Conference Softball Team. Couch led the Tigers in batting average (.471), hits (32), runs batted in (22) and home runs (4) and was one of the team’s top pitchers. Couch was one of 17 players announced as...
FAIRLAND, IN
Shaw, Bogemann take Waldron tennis into state doubles regional tournament

When Mackenzie Shaw and Megan Bogemann step on to the Fishers High School tennis courts Saturday morning, they will officially be graduates of Waldron High School. Just when they will stop wearing Mohawks athletic gear is still to be determined. The doubles pairing debuts at the regional level Saturday at...
WALDRON, IN
Larry Charles
Greg Parks
Andrew Combs
Rooks chasing podium finish at track and field state championship meet

A long jump of 18 feet may be the cutoff distance for a podium finish at the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Championships. Southwestern junior Lilly Rooks sits eighth on the performance list entering Friday’s long jump state championship event that starts at 3 p.m. at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana HBPA receives shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis

Transporting members just became a little easier for the Indiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA). The organization received a shuttle bus from Horseshoe Indianapolis, adding a much needed benefit for the people they serve on the backstretch at the track. “The Indiana HBPA is very appreciative of this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Blue River Community Foundation announces scholarship workshop

Blue River Community Foundation will host a scholarship workshop for all Shelby County high school students on track to graduate by June of 2023. Students attending will learn about scholarship opportunities available through BRCF, including the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship, as well as applying through BRCF’s online application, writing an expressive essay, selecting recommenders, interviewing tips, and hearing suggestions about the transition from high school to college from members of BRCF’s alumni scholarship group.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Southwestern golf tops Edinburgh, Oldenburg Academy at Timbergate Golf Course

With three golfers finishing below 50, Southwestern defeated Edinburgh and Oldenburg Academy Tuesday at Timbergate Golf Course in Edinburgh. Hunter Pappano (44), Justin Swift (47) and Ty Burcham (48) led Southwestern to a team score of 189. Tristan Pappano followed at 50 and Caleb Pappano finished one shot back at 51.
EDINBURGH, IN
A suspect in murder case, Franklin man shoots himself at traffic stop

A Franklin man shot himself as police pulled him over as the subject of a murder investigation. About 5 pm Thursday, the Greenwood Police Department responded to 645 Nicklaus Drive Apt. D on a report of shots fired. Responding officers arrived and discovered the deceased victim inside apartment D. She appeared to have been shot multiple times. The victim was identified as a Greenwood resident, Rachel E. Cooke, 35. Cooke lived at that address.
FRANKLIN, IN

