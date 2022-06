As many of us know, Odiorne Point State Park is a popular place to visit, especially during the summer months. Locals and tourists alike can enjoy scenic walking trails that lead you alongside rocky beaches and into the woods, past several abandoned World War II structures. The land is rich with history and the site of the first settlement in New Hampshire, dating back to 1623. Many of these first settlers are even buried on the Park's grounds.

RYE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO