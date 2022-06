Area Cowboys and Cowgirls Compete at High School Rodeos in Atkinson and Valentine

Broken Bow hosted Lexington for an American Legion juniors and seniors baseball doubleheader on Wednesday. The Bow juniors rolled over the Heartland Chevrolet juniors of Lexington 15-4. Bow put the game out of reach early scoring nine runs in their first at bat. Max Denson went deep for his third home run of the season at the juniors level. Eli Coble and Tayte Thornton each had multi hit games. Coble was 2 for 3 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI. Thornton was also 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Thornton also picked up the win on the mound pitching a complete game giving up 4 runs on 3 hits and striking out 7. The Bow juniors are now 5-1 on the season and will host Cozad Thursday for a juniors only doubleheader at Paul Brown Field. Game one will be a seven inning contest scheduled to start at 5:30 followed by a five inning game at 8 p.m. Game 2 of the doubleheader will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com.

