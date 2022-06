This is part two of a two-part series on overcoming brain fog. Forget the name of your child’s teacher again? Stumped by what you actually need to buy at the grocery store because you left the list at home? If you suffer from brain fog, you know that it can touch almost every aspect of your life — it can lead to an inability to articulate your thoughts clearly and make your job, household chores and caring for your loved ones more difficult than ever before. While the phenomenon of a COVID-19-induced lack of clarity has recently shed a spotlight on the topic, there are a number of other causes, symptoms and cures for brain fog.

22 DAYS AGO