Cancer

Degrading a key cancer cell-surface protein to invigorate immune attack on tumors

 2 days ago

One powerful way cancer cells defend against tumor-killing immune cells is to load up their cell surface with a protein known as PD-L1. Now a team of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers led by Roger S. Lo, MD, PhD, has identified a method to degrade tumor cell-surface PD-L1, thereby making...

MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D may restore the body's natural barrier against ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer has one of the highest death rates of all cancers. One reason for this is that the cancer turns the body's defenses against itself. However, new research from Nagoya University published in Matrix Biology suggests that vitamin D can effectively prevent one of the key pathways used by this cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can kidney cancer be mistaken for kidney stones?

Kidney cancer shares some similar symptoms with kidney stones, including blood in the urine, lower back pain, and fatigue. Due to these similarities, some medical professionals may incorrectly diagnose kidney cancer as kidney stones. Kidney cancer is one of the. cancers in people. Kidney cancer shares some symptoms with kidney...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Cancer Origin Identified by Scientists Through Cell “Surgery”

Research from the University of Warwick reveals new insights on a key cause of cancer formation during cell division (or mitosis), and points towards potential solutions for preventing it from occurring. When a cell divides abnormally, it does not share the correct number of chromosomes with the two new cells,...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Stage 4 Lymphoma: What to Expect

Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Lymphocytes are part of the lymphatic system, which, in turn, is a part of the body’s immune system. The immune system defends the body against outside invaders that cause infection, illness, and disease. As with...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Cancer and a high fat diet: What's the link?

A newly developed molecular probe has allowed researchers to see nitric oxide in tumor microenvironments. The developers of the probe saw that, in mice, there was a link between increased nitric oxide levels where tumors develop and a high fat diet. Such an association between high fat diets and cancer...
URBANA, IL
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
CANCER
Science Daily

Injured human liver treated for 3 days in a machine and then successfully transplanted

The multidisciplinary Zurich research team Liver4Life has succeeded in doing something during a treatment attempt that had never been achieved in the history of medicine until now: it treated an originally damaged human liver in a machine for three days outside of a body and then implanted the recovered organ into a cancer patient. One year later, the patient is doing well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Impact of DNA mutations on lifelong blood cell production uncovered

New research has uncovered how genetic mutations hijack the production of blood cells in different periods of life. Scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) and collaborators show how these changes relate to ageing and the development of age-related diseases, including blood cancer.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Nerve stimulation promotes resolution of inflammation

The nervous system is known to communicate with the immune system and regulate inflammation in the body. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show how electrical activation of a specific nerve can promote healing in acute inflammation. The finding, which is published in the journal PNAS, opens new ways to accelerate resolution of inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
CANCER
Science Daily

Investigators ID gene critical to human immune response

Cedars-Sinai investigators have identified a genethat plays an essential role in the innate human immune system. The gene, NLRP11, helps activate the inflammatory response that tells the body's white blood cells to go on the attack against a foreign presence. The findings, published in Nature Immunology, bring medical science closer...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
CANCER
Science Daily

Immune recognition of self and non-self explored in new study

Unless you are an identical twin, you probably aren't often mistaken for someone else. Likewise, our own sense of self as distinct from all other humans is deeply ingrained since early childhood. The immune system, however, faces far greater challenges in distinguishing self from non-self. Should this complex surveillance network...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multivariate modeling of eosinophil markers and other cellular immune parameters associated with the development of chronic graft-versus-host disease

The data that support the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request. Schultz KR, Miklos DB, Fowler D, Cooke K, Shizuru J, Zorn E, et al. Toward biomarkers for chronic graft-versus-host disease: National Institutes of Health consensus development project on criteria for clinical trials in chronic graft-versus-host disease: III. Biomarker Working Group Report. Biol Blood Marrow Transpl. 2006;12:126"“37.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Decoding how a protein on the move keeps cells healthy

Cells rely on a process known as RNA interference (RNAi) to control protein production. The centerpiece of that process is the protein Argonaute, which seeks out and destroys mRNA molecules. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory scientists discovered how Argonaute efficiently jumps from one target to the next. Their work may help improve current RNAi-based therapies and develop better ones in the future.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Science Daily

Combination anti-HIV antibody infusions suppress virus for prolonged period

Individuals with HIV who began taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the early stages of infection achieved a lengthy period of HIV suppression without ART after receiving two broadly neutralizing anti-HIV antibodies (bNAbs), according to a small study published today in the journal Nature. The findings suggest that combination bNAb therapy might offer a future alternative to daily ART for people living with HIV. The research was conducted by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with researchers at the NIH Clinical Center; the Maple Leaf Medical Clinic in Toronto; the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research; Harvard Medical School, Boston; and The Rockefeller University, New York City.
CANCER
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER

