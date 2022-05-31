MoneyWatch: Tips for Americans worried about a possible recession
President Biden is meeting Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The president...www.cbsnews.com
President Biden is meeting Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The president...www.cbsnews.com
Possible recession I’d say it’s already here. And CBS is part of the blame they spread fake news to help get this guy elected. But what they they didn’t realize it was going to be this bad and there suffering the same as the rest of us. And we have two more years to go.
Every problem Biden created will need to be solved by someone else. He just shoots from the hip and has no idea what to do with all his messes.
possible???? possible. heck we haven't even hit the worst of this yet. we are gonna be in a depression before this is all over
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 67