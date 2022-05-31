ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Bear Creek Nature Center July Programs and Events

elpasoco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll programs require pre-registration. Please call the nature center or check website for current status. Bear Creek Nature Center; 245 Bear Creek Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops at the Paint Mines. These guided overnight photography workshops led by Mike Pach of 3 Peaks Photography...

www.elpasoco.com

Comments / 0

Related
elpasoco.com

Fountain Creek Nature Center June Events

All programs require pre-registration. Please call the nature center or check website for current status. CONTACT: Jessica Miller, Nature Center Supervisor, 719-520-6745, jessicamiller@elpasoco.com. ONLINE REGISTRATION available at https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/. Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, CO 80817. 719-520-6745; www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com. Nature Adventures: Munching Mantids. Friday, July 8, 9:00 a.m....
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

The Garden is hosting Locals Only Fest Saturday!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Garden, in downtown Colorado Springs, is hosting Locals Only Fest on Saturday! The all-day music festival is Saturday, June 4, from 2-10 p.m. at The Garden, located at 401 S. Nevada Avenue. You can expect six local bands like Hickabee, three local food trucks, beer from Pikes Peak Brewing, cocktails, event […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmer Lake, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Lifestyle
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Center, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
coloradosprings.com

Friday is National Doughnut Day: 3 Colorado shops ranked best in the U.S.

Doughnut lovers do not mess around with their favorite doughnut place. So a list like “Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” might create some less-than-sweet discourse. Yelp declared a shop near Austin, Texas, as the No. 1 spot over places in Hawaii or Nebraska or New York. The site said Steve's Donuts serves better stuff than places named Best Donut or Donut Time or Donut Run.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

It’s time to check into the newest hotel in downtown Colorado Springs!

The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin, Colorado Springs’ newest downtown hotel, is officially open and accepting reservations! Krista Witiak visited the freshly finished property with Jim DiBiase, Director of Olive Real Estate Group, Inc., and Linda Greenwell, Director of Sales for the dual-branded hotel, and took a closer look.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Insect#Nature Center Supervisor
9NEWS

Gardening 101: Follow these easy tips to help your plants thrive

DENVER — It doesn't matter how long you've been gardening, there's always something new to learn. Gardening is low-tech. It's the mastery of simple tasks to achieve good results. It's mainly common sense and observation. Avoid online junk about eggshells, banana peels, fish, coffee grounds, beer and soda pop...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Burn ban lifted in Colorado Springs as restrictions are enacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs enacted burn restrictions Friday at noon lifting their previous burn ban. “By and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. These restrictions will be effective on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm (MDT). The Order remains in effect until rescinded. With this information, Colorado Springs citizens will be able to avoid legal ramifications due to burning outside of the scope of the restrictions. The Colorado Springs Fire Department urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the Order by calling 719-444-7000. The outdoor burn restrictions guidelines, and additional fire safety information, is available at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Paintings
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Abandoned Mine Site of Freak Accident that Killed Colorado Mayor

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a lot of history, and a good chunk of that history comes from the popular gambling town of Central City. In addition to being home...
CBS Denver

Neighborhood In Arvada On Alert After Sightings Of A Roaming Young Bear

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they have received numerous reports of a bear roaming through Arvada over the past week. Dan Patino told CBS4 he spotted a bear roaming around his neighborhood near Griffith Station Park in Arvada. Initially he says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at. “The last thing you think of is a bear, you go hike in the mountains when do you ever see a bear? Never. But to be here in a park in a city or metro area it’s just odd,” he said. Sure enough it was a bear spending a Saturday afternoon in...
9NEWS

You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
COLORADO STATE
3 News Now

Colorado wildlife officials say trail runner trampled by moose

BRECKENRIDGE — Colorado wildlife officials say a moose trampled a trail runner north of Breckenridge on Thursday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the animal was a female protecting her newborn. Officers responded to a report of a woman who had been injured by a moose on Thursday...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy