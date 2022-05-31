ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Compound Bow Review: Mathews V3X 29

By Will Brantley
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbeBb_0fvw5WsB00
The new Mathews V3X, after a successful hunt. Mathews

The Mathews CrossCentric series is the winningest bow design of the past decade. Starting with the 2016 Halon, these bows have won the annual F&S Bow Test every year but 2017, when they finished runner-up. The V3X missed winning our 2022 test by just a half-point, but if you were to argue that this is the best hunting model of the series yet, I couldn’t argue. I used it myself to shoot a nice 8-pointer in Tennessee the very next day after we unboxed it.

Mathews V3X Specs

  • Test Speed: 315 fps (through our chronograph, at 60 pounds of draw weight and 28 inches of draw length; see “How We Test” below)
  • Advertised IBO Speed: 340 fps
  • Axle-to-Axle Length: 29 inches
  • Brace Height: 6 inches
  • Weight: 4 pounds, 14 ounces
  • Efficiency: 80.9%
  • Final Score: 95 (out of 100)

Mathews V3X 29 Test Performance

The V3X is nearly identical to last year’s V3, in terms of performance. At 29 inches axle-to-axle, it was the shortest bow we tested this year, but also the most accurate. Tester Zach Bell averaged ¾-inch groups with it, and as a panel, our average group was 1.04 inches. The V3X was also the quietest bow we tested this year, but it finished a few bows down the list in the vibration category. That, along with it being slower than the winning Hoyt model, was really its only stumble—if you can call it that.

Compared to recent flagship models from Mathews, the V3X is most notable for its outstanding accessory systems. Its Stay Afield System, for example, uses a series of fixtures on the cams and a short string that allows you to press the bow in the field, no traditional bow press required (you do need to back the limb bolts out a few turns first). For all the at-home tuning systems that I’ve seen in the past few years, this one is the simplest and, for most bowhunters, the most practical. Most hunters aren’t adjusting their own cam lean. Just about all of us have, at some point, needed to move a string strand to straighten up a peep sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPsBd_0fvw5WsB00
A close-up view of the Bridge Lock system, which allows you do mount you sight to the middle of the riser. Mathews

The V3X also has a Bridge Lock sight system, which allows you to mount your sight into the middle of the riser instead on the side of it, and the riser itsself comes dovetailed for an Integrate-style arrow rest. The LowPro quiver system is the most compact quiver I’ve tried, too. If you’re setting up your new bow, though, be forewarned: The fixed-position 6-arrow quiver, like the one that came with our test bow, is just that—fixed. If you’re like me and prefer to detach your quiver in the stand, go with the removable 5-arrow option instead.

Who Should Buy the Mathews V3X?

It’s no secret some bowhunters are brand loyal and like to upgrade their compound to the next new thing every year or two. If you’re a Mathews shooter with a V3 already in hand, the V3X won’t provide much of a performance upgrade or enhanced shooting experience. But the accessory package does make it more nimble and convenient in the field. And if you’re shooting a Mathews that’s a few years old, know that this one (along with the improved accessory systems) might be a little quieter and easier to shoot than its predecessors. Having hunted extensively with the accessorized V3X, I can tell you that Mathews has built another standout bow around the CrossCentric system. Top to bottom, it’s a great setup that is at once crazy accurate, quiet, and easy to shoot, but also compact and fast. I’d make it a go-to whitetail bow in a heartbeat, but it’d be equally at home in the elk woods or stalking mule deer.

How We Tested the V3X and Other New Compound Bows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQpRe_0fvw5WsB00
An engineer at Stress Engineering Solutions prepares to fire a bow in a sound-proof room to measure noise. Will Brantley

The Mathews V3X was part of the annual F&S Bow Test, which took place at the Stress Engineering Services lab in Mason, Ohio, and on my farm in southwestern Kentucky, where we wrung every bow out and pitted them head-to-head. Our test panel included the engineers in Stress’s Outdoor Division, as well as myself; former pro-shop owner and bow technician Danny Hinton; and Zach Bell, an serious bowhunter and target shooter. We scored each bow on a 100-point scale in the following categories, in the following ways:

Accuracy and Forgiveness: 20 Points

This category is the most time-consuming part of our process, but also the most important. Our Accuracy and Forgiveness test takes the average of five, three-shot groups per bow from a panel of three shooters. All of the bows we test will shoot better than any of us can, individually. The idea here is to notice trends that make some bows inherently easier (or more difficult) to group with. This year’s test was conducted indoors at 25 yards over the course of three days using hunting spec Carbon Express Maxima Red arrows, HHA sights, and peep sights installed.

V3X Results

The V3X was the most accurate bow in our test, notching a perfect score of 20 out of 20. This was particularly impressive given the bows relatively short axle-to-axle length. It means you can have a really handy hunting bow, without giving up one bit accuracy.

Speed: 20 Points

Each bow is set to 28 inches and 60 pounds (advertised IBO specs would be from bows set at 30 inches and 70 pounds, but 5 grains of arrow weight per pound of draw length gets you close). Bows that didn’t arrive to spec were adjusted if possible. That done, we prepared a couple IBO-spec, 300-grain arrows that were used for measuring speed (an average of three shots through my chronograph). At 30 inches, you could assume another 20 fps. or so added to the velocity measurement. We also use a Whisker Biscuit rest and with that, you could assume a loss of about 5 fps. So, compensating for the shorter draw length and the rest, and you can assume an extra 15 fps, give or take, added on to our published speeds.

V3X Results

The V3X scored 18 out of 20 in this category. Two bows, the Expedition Smoke and Hoyt RX-7 were a bit faster, but the V3X is still has plenty of get-up-and-go, tying for third in this test category.

Draw Cycle: 20 Points

This is our only double-weighted subjective category. It’s an evaluation of how comfortable a bow is to draw, hold, and shoot—important things to know both on paper and when stuck at full draw in a deer stand. For this category, we’re evaluating the comfort of the overall cycle, the valley, and the back wall, and then comparing what we think we feel to the draw force curves mapped out at Stress Engineering.

V3X Results

The CrossCentric Cam system is well-known for delivering a smooth draw cycle. The V3X missed the overall top spot in this category by just half a point. One tester did, in fact, rank it as the best. The bottom line is that the V3X is yet another very smooth-shooting flagship bow from Mathews.

Noise (lack of): 10 Points

At Stress Engineering in Mason, Ohio, a sound-proof chamber is used to measure noise of each bow, again, using the IBO-spec 300-grain arrow.

V3X Results

The V3X was the quietest bow in the test, with a perfect score on 10 out of 10.

Vibration (lack of): 10 Points

Another measurement taken at Stress Engineering, this one with an accelerometer mounted to the bow’s stabilizer port.

V3X Results

With an 8 out of 10, this was the V3X’s lowest score in any category, though the bow still ranked middle-of-the-pack.

Fit and Finish: 10 Points

This is a subjective category that not only assesses how a bow looks (some are sharper than others), but how well it’s put together. We’re checking for things like tool marks and blemishes in the finish. It’s rare that we deduct more than a point or two in this category for a flagship bow.

V3X Results

Mathews has always nailed the fit-and-finish category, and this year was no exception. The V3X earned a perfect score of 10 out of 10.

Balance, Handling, and Grip: 10 Points

How does a bow feel in the hand and up in a tree? Is it light and handy, or heavy and cumbersome? At full draw, does the grip facilitate good shooting form, or does it get in the way? Worst of all, does it dig into the hand and cause pain (we’ve seen it all before). Is the bow easy to hold on target? Does it tip or flip this way or that upon release? This is a subjective category, and we take all of these things into consideration when assigning a score.

V3X Results

The V3X was only a half point shy of a perfect score in this category and finished second overall. Being fairly short, the bow is easy to maneuver in the field, and it balances nicely, getting on target quickly and locking in well.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Best Duck Calls of 2022

In regards to ducks, duck callers, and duck calling, Nash Buckingham is quoted saying, “A duck call in the hands of the unskilled is conservation’s greatest asset.”. And Mister Buckingham may be spot on when it comes to poor duck calling being responsible for saving the lives of countless mallards over the last 100 years or so. But poor duck calling isn’t anything new; some ’fowlers are good, and some…well, are not.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

The Best Tripod Deer Stands for 2022

A tripod deer stand features three steel or aluminum legs that create a broad base that leads to a narrow top where the seat is attached. It gives bow, rifle, and crossbow hunters the ability to hunt from an elevated perch. States like Texas and Oklahoma perfected the use of tripod stands. Trees suited for lock-on, climber, and ladder stands are few and far between, and land managers realized they could erect a tripod—early models were between 10 and 12 feet high—and stick it in some tall brush. A feeder was placed 20 to 30 yards from the tripod, allowing hunters to chase deer and other critters from virtually any location. Tripod stands give you an elevated view, so many prefer them over ground blinds where the hunter’s perspective is often restricted due to vegetation or the landscape.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compound Bow Review#Mathews V3x 29#Mathews Crosscentric#Halon#F S Bow Test#Ibo
a-z-animals.com

Are There Grizzly Bears in Colorado?

Grizzly bears, also known simply known as grizzly, are a population or subspecies of brown bears that inhabit North America, Asia, and Europe. Grizzly bears used to range from Alaska to Mexico, and as far east as the western shores of Hudson Bay. Currently, they only exist in Alaska, western Canada, and sections of the northwest United States. Grizzly bears are one of the most aggressive and dangerous bears you may encounter. Colorado is home to many wild animals, including mountain lions, coyotes, rattlesnakes, tarantulas, and black bears. But are there also grizzly bears in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Whiskey Riff

Louisiana Bobcat Jumps Massive Gap And Makes It Look Too Easy

Now granted I’m not familiar with the World Record long jump for a bobcat, but this has to be pretty close. Filmed in Pecan Island, Louisiana, even these crab fishermen were blown about by this display of athleticism:. “We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island,...
Field & Stream

Best Fishing Subscription Boxes of 2022

Fishing subscription boxes are a fun way to add new lures and techniques to your arsenal. Many of the boxes on the market are species-specific, with lures to cover a variety of techniques. They are helpful for anglers just starting out or those who want to try new styles of fishing. The best part is that subscription boxes are designed to give you more than what you pay for. Many $20 boxes have well over $30 of tackle and gear in them. To save you the trouble of trying multiple boxes, here are some of my top picks for the best fishing subscription boxes.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: Northern Pike Peak

After our guide cut the outboard, I grabbed my fly rod, stepped up to the bow deck, and surveyed the scene. It had been a long, exhausting journey from my home in New York to way-way-way-northern Manitoba—four flights in two days, the last of which was a short stint in a floatplane that dropped us off at our fish camp on the Cree River—but the boat ride to the pike grounds was restorative. I was ready to fish.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

How to Hunt the Best Day of the Strut No. 7: May 31

Most of us associate turkey hunting with the first blush of spring, when trees are just budding and those early wildflowers–trillium, bloodroot, violets–assure us that winter is in the rearview. Now the woods look nearly summer-ish, and, indeed, turkey seasons in the South have been closed for weeks. But in many northeastern, midwestern, and western states, the game continues until at least the last of May, which is also the final best day of the 2022 turkey strut. Of course, it’s tempting at this point to stash the calls, camo, and dekes and think that the best of season is over. But our expert says it’s not only still worth going out but that you can anticipate some of the best action of the year right now.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Shotgun Review: Benelli M2 Performance Shop Waterfowl

Twenty-gauge shotguns are the hot item in the duck blind right now, as hunters discover that Bismuth, HeviShot, and even steel loads in a 20 gauge can do almost as well as a 12 at closer ranges. What you give up in long-range capability with a 20, you get back in light weight and lower recoil. Benelli has been one of the leaders of the 20-gauge waterfowl gun trend, introducing a 20-gauge Performance Shop tricked-out version of the M2 semiauto to complement the standard M2 lineup. The majority of waterfowl guns are still 12s, and that was reflected in the guns we tested last September during our duck gun test, but we brought a 20-gauge Performance Shop M2 with us to see how it performed.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Boat Shoes of 2022

Boat shoes have been around since the 1930s but only recently underwent a major overhaul. With modern materials, companies have begun to stray away from traditional style “boat shoes” and offer innovative and stylish alternatives. The results are some of the best boat shoes I’ve ever tested. Regardless of what they look like, a good boat shoe should keep you from slipping on a wet deck and be comfortable enough to wear even on the hottest days. With summer around the corner, here are some of my top picks for the best boat shoes.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Bird Flu Discovered in Montana Wild Turkeys

Bird flu is sweeping the country for the first time since 2015. Since January, 34 states have had 319 outbreaks affecting nearly 38 million birds. But a few weeks ago, Montana recorded a first—H5N1 in wild turkeys. In late April, a resident of Billings found a dead turkey in...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

7 Things Hunters Should and Shouldn’t Do Right Now to Save Wild Turkeys

That wild turkey numbers are declining in much of the eastern U.S. is becoming old news. My home state of Kentucky’s 2022 spring season just closed with the lowest turkey harvest in 14 years, but with a post-season announcement promising to further study the problem. But hunters are getting restless and irritated with that sort of thing, demanding instead that state agencies do something now before it’s too late.
KENTUCKY STATE
Field & Stream

F&S Classics: My Life on the Edge

Editor’s Note: To celebrate David E. Petzal’s 50th anniversary at F&S, we’ve asked staffers and contributors to select and share their favorite story of Petzal’s (no easy task—there are a lot of good ones). Today’s selection, “My Life on the Edge” (April-May 2018), was made by T. Edward Nickens.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Field & Stream

How to Train Your Dog to Blood-Track Whitetail Deer

The buck I’d been after for three days—a heavy, chocolate 10-pointer—was standing 95 yards down the sendero, quartering to slightly. I put the crosshairs of the .308 on the point of his shoulder, expecting to break it and watch the deer fall dead. Instead, the buck lunged into the South Texas brush, his tail tucked tight. Charles Coker, my guide, and I sat in the box blind discussing the shot. The buck was hit. Even though the reaction seemed more like that of a gut shot than a quartering-to shoulder shot, surely he would be dead just inside the brush. After an hour, we climbed out of the box blind for a look. The buck bolted from his bed just off the edge of the sendero. A pool of bright-red blood was already drying in the sand, and it dribbled into the brush ahead of us. We both knew we should’ve waited longer, but hindsight didn’t change the situation. That’s when I asked Coker, “Do you know someone with a tracking dog?”
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
947
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy