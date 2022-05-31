ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

‘A Change is Gonna Come’

By Special to 318 Forum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn North Market Street in Shreveport is a long-forgotten hotel that played an important but obscure role in the American Civil Rights struggle. In the early ’60s, a dubious incident at the hotel – now the Royal Inn – involved one of the most popular musical entertainers in America, Sam...

Comments / 4

Claudue Alex
22h ago

I remember listening to that song when I was a kid. God we need a chance to protect our kids from all these mass killings. they don't deserve to be shot and killed and nothing being done about it.

Reply(2)
2
KTBS

Annual District Meeting for Hollywood District COGIC kicks off soon

SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Hollywood District COGIC annual district meeting kicks off on June 8, 2022. There will be special guests and musicians from near and far featured during the week long event. On Monday a king and queen will be crowned in the Mr. & Mrs. Hollywood District Pageant Banquet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

80’s/90’s Country Superstar Dwight Yoakam in Shreveport This Week

Last fall, The Boot listed Dwight Yoakam's Top 10 Songs and for any true country fan over the age of 35, there's probably not a single one they can't sing along with. From "Guitars, Cadillacs" to "Streets of Bakersfield", "Little Sister", "Fast as You" and "Ain't That Lonely Yet", Yoakam renewed that Bakersfield Country sound first popularized by Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fourstatesliving.com

My Husband is a Miracle

Life can certainly be full of twists and turns. And sometimes those occurrences happen in the blink of an eye, and life is never the same. Joseph “Glynn” Fuller experienced not one, but two, life-altering events that changed the course of his life but didn’t shake his faith.
TEXARKANA, TX
theforumnews.com

The Cornerstone

How Louisiana Shriners laid the foundation for Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport. For centuries, laying a Masonic cornerstone has served as the first step in the erection of buildings of significance. Steeped in symbolism and tradition, the cornerstone and its placement ceremony represent not only the physical strength and durability of a building but also serve as a reflection of the spiritual and moral strength of Freemasons themselves. To this day, the laying of a cornerstone symbolizes the literal and figurative start of something special – a journey of time, thought and effort. For El Karubah Shriners of Shreveport members, perhaps no cornerstone is more meaningful than the one placed in 1922 at the corner of Kings Highway and Samford Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, May 27

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Meet the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winner has been chosen for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.  Within just 34 days, all 8,000 tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Callie Walker of Quitman is the lucky winner, and Tuesday, May 31, 2022 she and her family got to […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

Community rallies behind Stonewall couple after catastrophic fire

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Stonewall couple, Bobby and Debbie Laffitte, fled for their lives after a fire broke out at their home on Memorial Day. Through all the rubble, some of the only things that survived were a few angel statues and an American flag. “It’s one of those things...
STONEWALL, LA
theforumnews.com

Minority Business Opportunity Awards

Greater Shreveport Chamber recognizes diversity, leadership. The Business Development Connection (BDC) of the Greater Shreveport Chamber will honor outstanding business owners and professionals who are making a difference in our community at the (MBOA) Dinner, presented by Willis- Knighton Health System. The event will be held on June 15 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston ready for kids at Peach Fest

Funnel cakes, peach ice cream, parades — and that’s just the beginning. The Louisiana Peach Fest is taking place this Saturday, and Tori Davis, marketing director with Experience Ruston, said this family-friendly event has many activities for kids to participate. “Some new things we’ll be adding this year...
RUSTON, LA
theforumnews.com

Cross Lake Floatilla Rides Waves of Success

What used to be a day of sun, boating, water and socializing has been transformed in recent years for the benefit of local charities. 2022 will be the 31st year for the Cross Lake Floatilla; this year, the event will be on June 18, the day before Father’s Day.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTAL

The Shreveport Farmers Market is Back!

Emerie Eck-Gentry is in the studio to talk about the return of the Shreveport Farmers Market Starting on June 4th and lasting until August 22nd. The Shreveport Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 7:30pm to 12:30pm at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in Shreveport. For more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport School Banning Hoodies and Crocs

A Shreveport Middle School is making a dress code change with the school year that begins in August. KEEL News has learned Youree Drive Middle School will be banning students from wearing hoodies and Crocs on the campus. We asked school leaders why this change is being made and got the following response:
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Notary class to begin June 16

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting June 16. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 22. The early bird fee is $430 until June 10 and $450 after that date.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Young man with Down syndrome surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent birthday celebration at the “W” Event Center in Monroe turned surprisingly romantic when a young couple with Down syndrome got engaged. Chareay Lowens, also known as “Shug”, wanted a special night for his 21st birthday party. He decided to replicate a prom for the event on May 21. His family made him and his girlfriend, Jada Nichelle Bryant, king and queen of the prom.
MONROE, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Bar Needs Help Catching a Thief (VIDEO)

A not-so-slick thief has been caught on camera stealing a bag of cash from a local bar. The man can be seen hovering around a window outside of Ernie's Bar in Shreveport. After scanning the small area around him for a couple of seconds, the man can be seen taking the bag of money and walking away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Memorial Day 2022 is Commemorated in Natchitoches Parish

“…Embrace these, Father, and receive them, thy heroic servants into thy kingdom…”. From President Franklin Roosevelt’s remarks to the Nation on D-Day Natchitoches’ downtown riverbank was filled with many veterans, families and area residents May 30 as the community held its annual Memorial Day Program. Jeremy...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

