ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Do you remember the last time you performed an in-depth, comprehensive cashflow analysis on your special district’s investment program?

By Kristin Withrow
csda.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recommends that your special district perform “ongoing cash forecasting to ensure that [you] have sufficient cash liquidity to meet disbursement requirements and limit idle cash.” Not only do they recommend that your special district perform ongoing cash forecasting on a continual basis, but they recommend...

www.csda.net

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Transportation spend management proves critical in volatile market

Shippers often find themselves operating on razor-thin margins. This is especially true during times of extreme market volatility, like those seen during the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, every dollar matters, and it is important for companies to up their game when it comes to transportation spend management. It can be...
TRAFFIC
Ryan Erickson

Using Kata Along the Agile Project Management Path

When I see “Business Transformation,” I admit I immediately think of a company trying to become digital. While this isn’t always the case, it does resemble the path to a significant change, much like a business transformation effort could.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Cashflow#Investment Funds#Gfoa
Inc.com

Prepare Your Business for The Great Rotation

The volatility of the financial markets feels far away from most small business owners, but fractional CFOs like me are increasingly concerned about the impact of capital markets on our clients. Do you know how your business may be vulnerable to what's happening on Wall Street? Here's a summary of how today's financial markets may impact your business strategy.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy