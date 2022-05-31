ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keithville, LA

Cross Lake Floatilla Rides Waves of Success

By Joe Todaro
theforumnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat used to be a day of sun, boating, water and socializing has been transformed in recent years for the benefit of local charities. 2022 will be the 31st year for the Cross Lake Floatilla; this year, the event will be on June 18, the day before Father’s...

theforumnews.com

Comments / 0

KSLA

Community rallies behind Stonewall couple after catastrophic fire

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - Stonewall couple, Bobby and Debbie Laffitte, fled for their lives after a fire broke out at their home on Memorial Day. Through all the rubble, some of the only things that survived were a few angel statues and an American flag. “It’s one of those things...
STONEWALL, LA
KTBS

Annual District Meeting for Hollywood District COGIC kicks off soon

SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Hollywood District COGIC annual district meeting kicks off on June 8, 2022. There will be special guests and musicians from near and far featured during the week long event. On Monday a king and queen will be crowned in the Mr. & Mrs. Hollywood District Pageant Banquet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Meet the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winner has been chosen for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.  Within just 34 days, all 8,000 tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Callie Walker of Quitman is the lucky winner, and Tuesday, May 31, 2022 she and her family got to […]
MONROE, LA
Power 95.9

Your Kids Can Bowl For Free This Summer In Texarkana

Your kids can bowl free throughout the Summer in Texarkana. Holiday Bowl in Texarkana is offering two free games to your kids Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm, this Summer. Holiday bowl had this to say about their summer program. This program is designed by bowling centers...
TEXARKANA, AR
Natchitoches Times

Notary class to begin June 16

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will offer a Notary Public Exam Prep Course starting June 16. Class time is 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday until Sept. 22. The early bird fee is $430 until June 10 and $450 after that date.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport School Banning Hoodies and Crocs

A Shreveport Middle School is making a dress code change with the school year that begins in August. KEEL News has learned Youree Drive Middle School will be banning students from wearing hoodies and Crocs on the campus. We asked school leaders why this change is being made and got the following response:
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Dog With Great Hair Looking for a New Home in Bossier

Maybe you don't have great hair days all the time, so why not adopt a dog that has fabulous hair days often?. Meet the sweetest girl, this is Donna. The crew at Ninna's Road to Rescue thinks she is a Wheaten Terrier and is approximately 10 years old and weighed in at 32 pounds. Her adoption fee is $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Due to the neglect he suffered, he is also heartworm positive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Kicker 102.5

City of Texarkana, Texas Urges Residents to Get Involved

The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
KTAL

Shreveport veteran shares mental health journey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Army veteran who lives with the remnants of physical and emotional abuse as a child and racism as an enlisted soldier shared his journey to understanding and taking control of his mental health. Everett Smith was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

The Cornerstone

How Louisiana Shriners laid the foundation for Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport. For centuries, laying a Masonic cornerstone has served as the first step in the erection of buildings of significance. Steeped in symbolism and tradition, the cornerstone and its placement ceremony represent not only the physical strength and durability of a building but also serve as a reflection of the spiritual and moral strength of Freemasons themselves. To this day, the laying of a cornerstone symbolizes the literal and figurative start of something special – a journey of time, thought and effort. For El Karubah Shriners of Shreveport members, perhaps no cornerstone is more meaningful than the one placed in 1922 at the corner of Kings Highway and Samford Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Named One of 2022’s Worst Cities to Raise a Family In

If you're raising a family, the experts at WalletHub.com say that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in the country for families. It's no secret that Shreveport has a bad reputation for crime, but WalletHub.com says it's also one of the worst places in the country to try and raise a family. In fact, according to WalletHub.com's research, Shreveport ranks 175th overall out of the 182 cities in the study.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Boat launches out of water in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking […]
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Mudbug Madness met with welcome return in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It may not have been actual madness - but as Mudbug Madness 2022 entered its last day - the event was still going strong. The event will close up at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Tens of thousands have already enjoyed the festival, but the line was running into the parking lot when KSLA crews arrived on Sunday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEDM

Food Bank announces June food distribution

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, in partnership with the cities of Monroe, Ruston, Farmerville, Waterproof, and Tallulah, will host food distributions this June for people who are in need of food. According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, over 66,000 people in Northeast Louisianans struggle with food insecurity....
MONROE, LA
KTAL

Old shelter damaged in central Shreveport fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire crews fought against a fire that broke out Monday night at an abandoned transitional shelter building in Ledbetter Heights. At 9:30 p.m. an emergency call came in for a fire at the old Herbert House building on Sprague St. 18 units responded to put out the blaze. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

Minority Business Opportunity Awards

Greater Shreveport Chamber recognizes diversity, leadership. The Business Development Connection (BDC) of the Greater Shreveport Chamber will honor outstanding business owners and professionals who are making a difference in our community at the (MBOA) Dinner, presented by Willis- Knighton Health System. The event will be held on June 15 at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino.
SHREVEPORT, LA

