Glass Act Part Two

How Louisiana Shriners laid the foundation for Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport. For centuries, laying a Masonic cornerstone has served as the first step in the erection of buildings of significance. Steeped in symbolism and tradition, the cornerstone and its placement ceremony represent not only the physical strength and durability of a building but also serve as a reflection of the spiritual and moral strength of Freemasons themselves. To this day, the laying of a cornerstone symbolizes the literal and figurative start of something special – a journey of time, thought and effort. For El Karubah Shriners of Shreveport members, perhaps no cornerstone is more meaningful than the one placed in 1922 at the corner of Kings Highway and Samford Avenue.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO