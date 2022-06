– Ordr, a company making the complex problem of securing every connected device — from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT or OT — simple, today announced it has raised an additional $40M. The funding round was co-led by Battery Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures, with participation from new investor Northgate Capital and continuing investors Wing Venture Capital, Unusual Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Mayo Clinic. Other investors in Ordr’s Series C include Silicon Valley entrepreneurs René Bonvanie, former CMO of Palo Alto Networks, Dan Warmenhoven, former Chairman and CEO of NetApp, and Dominic Orr, former Chairman and CEO of Aruba Networks. With this funding, Ordr has raised more than $90 million to date.

