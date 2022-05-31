ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Art in Bloom to blossom at Marion Art Center

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION — Art in Bloom, a three-day festival at the Marion Art Center, will take place June 23 to 25 at Marion Art Center, 80 Pleasant St. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The center will host several events over the...

Mattapoisett Library to host crafting exhibit

MATTAPOISETT — The Mattapoisett Free Public Library is hosting a river road crafts exhibit June 15 to July 14. The exhibit will showcase the work of Mattapoisett crafter Kathy McCarthy. Her curiosity has led her from music to knitting to basket weaving to spoon carving to watercolor painting to...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
One-act plays to be performed in June

MARION — The Marion Art Center Theater will present its second production of the season, outdoors in Bicentennial Park, Marion, located across the street from the center at 80 Pleasant St. The June production features four one-act plays by David Ives, from his comedic collection. “All in the Timing....
MARION, MA
WLT Hosts “Free Sale” at Whitlock’s Landing

Where: Whitlock’s Landing, 150 Glen Charlie Road, Wareham, MA 02538. What could be better than a yard sale? A yard sale where everything is free! The Wareham Land Trust has surplus from a recent yard sale, with items ranging from household goods to furniture, and we’re doing a bit of spring cleaning. Stop by for a minute, discover a new free treasure, and say hi to the Wareham Land Trust team!
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Portuguese Restaurant Has a Mural With a Story

We walk into many New Bedford restaurants and see lots of pictures on the walls, but last weekend I got to hear the story behind a mural hanging in an area favorite. You may have heard me broadcasting from Alianca Restaurant in New Bedford over the weekend. Yes, I stuffed my face and got to mingle with some of the locals. One local, in particular, had my eye as he made his love for the restaurant known.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
WAREHAM, MA
FinestKind movie films at Union Wharf, Fort Phoenix

The movie “FinestKind” filmed in Fairhaven last week, bringing lots of commotion to Union Wharf and Fort Phoenix on Wednesday, 5/25. Tommy Lee Jones, the biggest name in the cast, was on set, giving locals a bit of a thrill to catch glimpses of the famous star, who is, apparently a bit camera shy with the public.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Wareham High class of ‘62 hosts reunion

The Wareham High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion in honor of the 60th anniversary of their graduation on Wednesday, June 22. The event will be held at noon at Lindsey’s Restaurant at 3138 Cranberry Highway. Classmates and guests are invited to attend. Attendees will be able...
WAREHAM, MA
Wareham author publishes first children’s book

Since she was a kid, Ellen Reed has dreamed of writing a children’s book. For years, she wrote stories that she threw away — unsure whether her writing was worth pursuing. “I didn’t believe in myself back then,” she said. Since then, she’s worked on her...
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Puppy is Ready for a Forever Home

It’s Wednesday, and that means it’s all about the animals. Wet Nose Wednesday is all about giving the spotlight to wonderful animals on the SouthCoast that are up for adoption, and thanks to the help of local shelters, Fun 107 gets a chance to highlight one animal a week.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Memorial Day ceremony returns to Mattapoisett, featuring band performance, guest speaker

MATTAPOISETT – Select Board member Jodi Bauer says that while driving around the Tri-Town this time of year, you see American flags spring up everywhere. “Keep flying those flags,” she said, reminding the audience at Mattapoisett’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Center School to take time to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
List of activities and events taking place in June and July at Heritage State Park

Here is the schedule of events expected to take place at Heritage State Park in June and July, according to Massachusetts DCR. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memori al Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA

