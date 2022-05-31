ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Instant observations of the Patriots' 2nd open session of OTAs

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots played a comically small amount of football during their practice session on Tuesday during the second day of OTAs that has been open to the media.

They conducted some conditioning and some systemic installation — but not much. The practice was abbreviated (roughly 70 minutes), with the team apparently easing back off the holiday weekend.

There was a moment that stood above the rest, though I’d suggest taking it with a grain of salt from a session where coach Bill Belichick was dropping into coverage as a slot cornerback. So here it is…

In the early phases of the position drills, the practice took a slower pace than is typical for the Patriots. In practice, New England is usually mechanical, like an assembly line — without hiccups or wasted minutes. It’s most notable at joint practices when placed in direct comparison with other teams.

That automated pace wasn’t present on Tuesday, with offensive assistant Joe Judge and the passing offense taking more time than usual to get a drill set up. You don’t normally see that. Players and coaches often know what they’re doing — and that wasn’t the case here. These moments are where the coaching turnover and a young QB show themselves. Practice, at times, moved slower than in years past. And that’s probably, in part, because of the casual nature of this practice. But it was definitely a surprise.

The top takeaway: The Patriots are establishing the "proven" and the "prove-it" at WR

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The receivers ran positional drills in two different lines. In one line: Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker. In the other line: Tyquan Thornton and everyone else. It’s one of those minute details where the Patriots seem to be sending the players (and the media) a message. There’s a group of proven players. And then there’s a group of prove-it players.

Attendance

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Tight end Hunter Henry missed the first OTA session that was open to the media but was present for practice on Tuesday.

INJURIES

No one appeared to suffer an injury during the course of this practice.

NOTABLE PEOPLE IN ATTENDANCE

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh were on the field, and they spent a good deal of time chatting between the two practice fields.

ABSENT

(Thanks to the folks at NESN. This reporter forgot his binoculars today.)

— WR N’Keal Harry

— LB Matthew Judon

— RB James White

— LB Anfernee Jennings

— OL Chasen Hines

— OL Andrew Stueber

— OL Isaiah Wynn

— OL Trent Brown

— DL Davon Godchaux

— DL Byron Cowart

The little details

The weather: The sun broke through a haze at Gillette Stadium to warm up temperatures to about 70 degrees.

The pad level: OTAs are non-padded.

The energy: I’ve never seen such a conditioning-heavy, football-light practice.

The biggest winner and loser

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

WINNER

Bill Belichick: The coach allowed the media to view the our second session of OTAs, and he made the shortest practice I’d ever attended in my six years on the beat. Why? Surely, the Patriots do something like every offseason: a short conditioning practice around the holiday weekend. But it felt like a classic Belichick move. Bring in the media to see a whole lot of nothing.

LOSER

The media: This notebook will be unfortunately short — though I promise I’ll deliver a few interesting notes! Stick with me.

Everything else that's important

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Conditioning played a larger role in the early portion of practice. Bill Belichick handed over practice to strength coach Moses Cabrera for about 20 minutes in the middle of the practice. The players were running and running and running.
  • Mac Jones and Thornton spent the conditioning period running together. And though the two youngsters were running with defensive and offensive linemen, they set the pace. It’s a reminder of the time-honored May cliche. Mac Jones is in the best shape of his life. (But actually, I think it’s true — in this case.)
  • Judge was by far the loudest voice on the field, with Bill Belichick hovering over one of the passing drills between receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks. Nick Caley was there, too. But it seems the Patriots are asking Matt Patricia to take the lead with the offensive line (and the run game) and Judge to take the lead with the passing offense. We’ll see how those roles evolve.
  • At one point, Belichick actually threw up his hands at tight end Devin Asiasi, who appeared to have bungled his route assignment.
  • During the pre-practice press conference, Bill Belichick confirmed something from his son Steve. Steve told reporters that linebacker Josh Uche would be a big part of the defense. And Bill said he agree: “I think he is a big piece of our defense. We’ll see exactly what that is.”
  • Bill Belichick said he admires the Boston Celtics, who booked their ticket to the NBA Finals: “Played a lot of good defense. … They’re tough. They’re fun to watch — a pleasure to watch.”
  • Without tackles Trent Brown or Isaiah Wynn at practice, the Patriots ran with Yodny Cajuste at left tackle and Justin Herron at right tackle.

