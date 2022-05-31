ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida Police Snipers Take Aim at Alligators While Dive Teams Search Pond

By Kaylin
 4 days ago
Let's classify this story under "Just Florida Things" Police in Miami, Florida took aim at alligators while search and dive teams searched the reptile-infested pond, searching for a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
