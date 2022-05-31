ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Unified Track team ran a good race

By Sandy Quadros Bowles
theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Old Rochester Regional High School unified track team had a good run this season. The team, which combines special needs students and their classmate partners, had a strong showing at the sectionals held recently at Middleboro High School. Strong finishes at the sectionals included senior Emilia...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theweektoday.com

Rochester’s Memorial Day Boat Race makes a splash

Will Poirier of Marion had a motto for the Rochester Memorial Day Boat Race as he climbed into his boat: “It’s not about the race, it’s about the journey,” he said. The journey took place in “perfect weather” on race day for the first time in years, said Aaron Benner, who volunteers to keep time.
ROCHESTER, MA
usalaxmagazine.com

UMass Midfielder Aidan Kaminska Dies at 19

UMass midfielder Aidan Kaminska, a sophomore who started the first game of his career in the CAA tournament, died unexpectedly at his parents' home on Monday, according to Newsday. He was 19. No cause of death has been revealed. Kaminska, a product of Port Jefferson, N.Y., did not see time...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
theweektoday.com

ORR juniors attending state convention

Seven members of the class of 2023 at Old Rochester Regional High School will be attending the Boys/Girls’ state convention sponsored by the American Legion Florence Eastman Post 280 June 11 to 17 at Stonehill College. Those attending are: Reagan Rock, Markus Pierre and Jacksen Martin, sponsored by attorney...
ROCHESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
theweektoday.com

Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

One-act plays to be performed in June

MARION — The Marion Art Center Theater will present its second production of the season, outdoors in Bicentennial Park, Marion, located across the street from the center at 80 Pleasant St. The June production features four one-act plays by David Ives, from his comedic collection. “All in the Timing....
MARION, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Breaking: Recount sought in Rochester select board race

ROCHESTER — Adam Murphy is seeking a recount after falling two votes short to incumbent Select Board member Brad Morse in the Rochester town election. His recount petition was received Tuesday, May 31 at the Town Clerk’s office, Town Clerk Paul Dawson said. The petition required signatures from 10 registered voters.
ROCHESTER, NY
framinghamsource.com

BREAKING: Framingham High in Shelter-In-Place

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is in a Shelter-In-Place. ‘We were informed of a possible threat against the Framingham High School community. The District is following established safety protocols. FHS is engaged in a shelter-in-place, and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting a localized search using detection dogs in an abundance of caution,” announced the district.
1420 WBSM

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Tri-County Symphonic band to perform music of John Williams

MARION — The Tri-County Symphonic Band will present a concert featuring the music of John Williams, one of America’s best-known film composers, on Sunday, June 12. Music composed by Williams for five films will be played under the grand tent on the lawn next to the Fireman Performing Arts Center at Tabor Academy in Marion.
MARION, MA
The Swellesley Report

10 years ago: Wellesley High teacher David McCullough Jr. delivered his ‘You’re Not Special’ speech

It’s been 10 years since Wellesley High School English teacher David McCullough Jr. gave his memorable “You’re Not Special” speech to Wellesley High School graduates. He’s since withstood a media frenzy, written a book inspired by the speech, had questionable imitators, and spoken again at graduation after teaching through the pandemic (about 50 minutes into Wellesley Media recording of the 2021 ceremony).
WELLESLEY, MA

