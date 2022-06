With Texas 349 being a connecting route for oil field traffic, as well as a way to bypass city traffic on Loop 250 to get to 1788-really doesn't matter what time of the day you drive it, you'll find traffic either going the same direction as you, or coming at you going the opposite direction. There are also instances of breakdowns or needing to stop for trucks on the shoulders which are very close to the main two lanes, one in each direction. It can make for a scary drive (especially in the dark) with not a lot of space between you, vehicles on the shoulder, and/or oncoming traffic.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO