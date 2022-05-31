ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

ORRHS Track & Field qualifies for All-State Championships

By Gillian English
theweektoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Rochester Regional High School’s Track & Field team qualified for All-State Championships in six events as ORRHS made a strong showing at their last meet. The team attended the MIAA D5 Championship in Weston over Memorial Day weekend, where the girls placed 5th...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
theweektoday.com

Unified Track team ran a good race

Members of the Old Rochester Regional High School unified track team had a good run this season. The team, which combines special needs students and their classmate partners, had a strong showing at the sectionals held recently at Middleboro High School. Strong finishes at the sectionals included senior Emilia Cantwell,...
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester’s Memorial Day Boat Race makes a splash

Will Poirier of Marion had a motto for the Rochester Memorial Day Boat Race as he climbed into his boat: “It’s not about the race, it’s about the journey,” he said. The journey took place in “perfect weather” on race day for the first time in years, said Aaron Benner, who volunteers to keep time.
ROCHESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

BMC Durfee High School in Fall River announces top 10 of senior class

B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

ORR juniors attending state convention

Seven members of the class of 2023 at Old Rochester Regional High School will be attending the Boys/Girls’ state convention sponsored by the American Legion Florence Eastman Post 280 June 11 to 17 at Stonehill College. Those attending are: Reagan Rock, Markus Pierre and Jacksen Martin, sponsored by attorney...
ROCHESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Rochester, MA
City
Weston, MA
theweektoday.com

Middle School to host art, talent show

The Wareham Middle School will host an art and talent show celebrating the end of the school year from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The art show will be open in the school’s library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. From there, art enthusiasts will proceed to...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High class of ‘62 hosts reunion

The Wareham High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion in honor of the 60th anniversary of their graduation on Wednesday, June 22. The event will be held at noon at Lindsey’s Restaurant at 3138 Cranberry Highway. Classmates and guests are invited to attend. Attendees will be able...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Meet the prom-enaders before ORR prom

MATTAPOISETT — Under spectacular sunny skies, Old Rochester Regional High School students took photos, exchanged hugs and shared a moment at the school Tuesday, May 31 before heading to their prom in Newport, R.I. Before that, they participated in the promenade, where prom-goers were introduced to an overflowing auditorium...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
theweektoday.com

One-act plays to be performed in June

MARION — The Marion Art Center Theater will present its second production of the season, outdoors in Bicentennial Park, Marion, located across the street from the center at 80 Pleasant St. The June production features four one-act plays by David Ives, from his comedic collection. “All in the Timing....
MARION, MA
1420 WBSM

Escaped Cow Visits Campgrounds in Wareham and Plymouth

A cow got loose this morning in the Plymouth-Wareham area, and apparently she has an affinity for camping. Just days after a pair of cows cut loose in Fairhaven, another cow has apparently been on the moooove all morning a little further east and maybe be looking for a nice vacation spot.
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Long Jump#Orrhs Track Field#Miaa
theweektoday.com

Breaking: Recount sought in Rochester select board race

ROCHESTER — Adam Murphy is seeking a recount after falling two votes short to incumbent Select Board member Brad Morse in the Rochester town election. His recount petition was received Tuesday, May 31 at the Town Clerk’s office, Town Clerk Paul Dawson said. The petition required signatures from 10 registered voters.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Favorite ways to catch striped bass

We have an influx of Atlantic menhaden (pogies) in Narragansett and Mt. Hope Bays this week. With all this bait and the perfect water temperature (just over 60 degrees), now is the time to try to catch some striped bass because they have arrived following the bait. Dave Henault of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Is a Serious Role Model for Students

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBUR

Prepare for a hot and wet summer, New England

Get ready to sweat, New England — and maybe dig out your umbrella — because scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a summer of above-average temperatures for much of the Northeast, and above-average rainfall for southern New England. The seasonal forecast is released four...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Memorial Day weather draws thousands to beaches

HULL, Mass. — In Massachusetts, about the only thing you CAN count on when it comes to Memorial Day weekend weather is that it probably won’t snow. Last year, the unofficial start to summer was a dank, dreary wash-out. But nature did a 180 for 2022 — with clear skies and spectacular temperatures dominating the region.
HULL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy