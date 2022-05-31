ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens Hornet Football Camp

athensisd.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Javier Garcia is one of 116 students, from elementary to rising freshmen,...

www.athensisd.net

athensisd.net

Bruce Field turns 100

An overview of the field’s prominent history in Athens. June marks an important milestone in one of Athens’ most beloved landmarks: the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Bruce Field. The field is named after the man who donated the property, Dr. William H. Bruce. Dr. Bruce came...
ATHENS, TX
East Texas News

Lady Indians creating history

WHITEHOUSE — The Groveton Lady Indians continue their romp through the Cinderella Season, down Kerens in two games to claim the Regional Semifinal Championship last week. The two wins, 9-4 on Friday and 14-1 on Saturday, sets the team up to reach the Regional Final for the first time in school history.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former star Lobo basketball player arrested for murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Rajun […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD announces death of student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died. “It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD. Talley passed […]
PALESTINE, TX
Athens, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JEANES, JEFFREY FRANKLIN; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANIC; EMPLOYER: CITY OF FORT WORTH;...
KELLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: June 2-5

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 6/2. Professor Brainius: Wild & Wacky Science. When: 10:00...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill HS valedictorian receives rare college scholarship

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...
CEDAR HILL, TX
KICKS 105

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
munaluchi

Classy Engagement Session in Downtown Dallas, Texas

This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-foot alligator removed from East Texas lake on Memorial Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking […]
LUFKIN, TX
Athens
Football
Sports
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Fugitive At Large

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

Palestine ISD mourning loss of high school student

A Palestine ISD student has died, district officials announced. According to PISD, James Talley, 17, died Friday, May 27. Talley was a member of the high school bass fishing team. Funeral services for Talley are scheduled for 1 p.m., on Friday, June 3,at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will...
PALESTINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD finalizes campus hours for 2022-23 school year

Dallas ISD has finalized facility hours for the 2022-23 school year. In determining the hours, DISD collected feedback from campus administrators, staff, parents and guardians, according to a statement from the district. Hours for DISD campuses vary among elementary, middle and high schools. The standard hours for district elementary schools...
KLTV

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van near Tyler zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tyler police reported that a van turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck. The man on the motorcycle, Jeremy Jasper, 30, of Tyler was taken to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced as deceased. Next of kin has been notified, police say.
TYLER, TX

