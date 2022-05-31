Athens Hornet Football Camp

An overview of the field’s prominent history in Athens. June marks an important milestone in one of Athens’ most beloved landmarks: the 100th anniversary of the dedication of Bruce Field. The field is named after the man who donated the property, Dr. William H. Bruce. Dr. Bruce came...
WHITEHOUSE — The Groveton Lady Indians continue their romp through the Cinderella Season, down Kerens in two games to claim the Regional Semifinal Championship last week. The two wins, 9-4 on Friday and 14-1 on Saturday, sets the team up to reach the Regional Final for the first time in school history.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Rajun […]
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD is mourning after they announced on Tuesday that a 17-year-old high school student died. “It is with great sadness Palestine ISD shares the loss of PHS student James Michael Talley. Please remember his family in your prayers as they move through this difficult time,” said Palestine ISD. Talley passed […]
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JEANES, JEFFREY FRANKLIN; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANIC; EMPLOYER: CITY OF FORT WORTH;...
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 6/2. Professor Brainius: Wild & Wacky Science. When: 10:00...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...
This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
This classy engagement session in downtown Dallas, Texas has sleek looks, flirty glances, and lots of love!. Valarie and Joe first met at a singing gig in Memphis, Tennessee. After a year of friendship, a natural romance blossomed between them. Valarie shares, “After about 2 years I knew he would be my future Husband, he has always been gentle, loving and in my corner every step of the way!”
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 27, 2022. A crash has caused traffic to be diverted at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M.L. King Boulevard in Tyler. The Tyler Police Department are currently working the scene of a major crash....
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An 11-foot alligator was caught and successfully removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Lufkin officials said that the alligator’s presence was brought to their attention earlier this month. They said that the alligator did not appear to fear humans, and would come close to walking […]
I didn't imagine I would stop and take the time to write an entire post about the strangest place to find some of THE BEST chicken strips I've ever had. Not just in Tyler, Texas. But anywhere. Ever. But here we are. And honestly, I wouldn't be writing this if...
An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
A Palestine ISD student has died, district officials announced. According to PISD, James Talley, 17, died Friday, May 27. Talley was a member of the high school bass fishing team. Funeral services for Talley are scheduled for 1 p.m., on Friday, June 3,at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will...
Y'all. We need to talk about Kamo's Kajun Grill in Gresham just south of Tyler, Texas. There's a good chance many of you have driven by that little red brick building nestled in the parking lot near a gas station, Bella Italian Restaurant, and right behind what is now the wonderful Big Shot Coffee House.
Dallas ISD has finalized facility hours for the 2022-23 school year. In determining the hours, DISD collected feedback from campus administrators, staff, parents and guardians, according to a statement from the district. Hours for DISD campuses vary among elementary, middle and high schools. The standard hours for district elementary schools...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to a major wreck at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M. L. King Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon. The wreck happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tyler police reported that a van turned in front of a motorcycle, causing the wreck. The man on the motorcycle, Jeremy Jasper, 30, of Tyler was taken to UT Health on Beckham and pronounced as deceased. Next of kin has been notified, police say.
The saga of the quirky Arlington home once owned by the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has taken an interesting turn. Earlier this year, the home went on the market for $750,000. Just a few days later, a buyer snapped up the home for an undisclosed amount. In the meantime, the home has been razed. The demolition seems to have happened in April.
