The owners of a new hotel in downtown Charleston say the new space will more than suffice in a pinch. They bill The Pinch as a luxury boutique hotel. The property’s 25 units quietly opened for business in recent weeks at the intersection of King and George streets. The accommodations include 22 rooms and suites plus three “residences” that can be books for 30 days or more, according to an announcement from Philadelphia-based Method Co., which opened The Pinch.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO