Jameis Winston Injury Update

The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft is still without a home for 2022. Could Ndamukong Suh wind up in the Big Easy this fall?. This past year, the New Orleans Saints got off to a 5-2 start with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm. Coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense was up to the task. The team appeared to be clicking on all cylinders and that fifth victory was a conquest of the then-defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Winston would be lost for the season in that game.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO