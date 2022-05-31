ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jameis Winston Injury Update

By Scott Prather
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on an illegal tackle by Devin White on Halloween in a game against his former employer, the Tampa...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Saints signing Ndamukong Suh makes too much sense to not happen

The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft is still without a home for 2022. Could Ndamukong Suh wind up in the Big Easy this fall?. This past year, the New Orleans Saints got off to a 5-2 start with quarterback Jameis Winston at the helm. Coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense was up to the task. The team appeared to be clicking on all cylinders and that fifth victory was a conquest of the then-defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Winston would be lost for the season in that game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Former NFL Player Marion Barber III Comes From a Long Line of Football Stars

Fans know that there are many players in the NFL with family ties. Over the years, sports fans have marveled at the athleticism and talent of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, along with Dan, Rob, and Chris Gronkowski. So, it’s no surprise that people wonder if players with the same last name are related to each other. And the late Marion Barber III is no exception.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Release Key Update on New OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory is about three months removed from accepting a $70 million free-agent contract from the Denver Broncos, and likely just as long until the former Cowboy makes his orange-and-blue debut. Gregory underwent surgery in March to correct longstanding shoulder discomfort. The arthroscopic procedure, centered around his rotator cuff, was...
DENVER, CO
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy