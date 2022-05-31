Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ's 1/6 probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump adviser https://apnews.com/hub/peter-navarro">Peter Navarro revealed in a court filing Tuesday afternoon that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department's sprawling probe into https://apnews.com/article/congress-confirm-joe-biden-78104aea082995bbd7412a6e6cd13818">the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, who was a...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0