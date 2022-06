This week, the most-read food stories on the Current's website were all about growth. Both familiar brands and newcomers unveiled new restaurants across San Antonio. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, sushi spot Umiya and burger chain P. Terry's are all expanding their SA footprints. Meanwhile, the live-music maestras behind Picks Bar took over a downtown spot known for its sprawling layout, and the chef behind Cullum's Attaboy expanded the restaurant's offerings to include dinner.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO