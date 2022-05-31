ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Tillman approved for switch to US from Germany by FIFA

ESPN
 3 days ago

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said Tuesday. Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born...

www.espn.com

ESPN

Christian Pulisic calls out United States fans after beating Morocco

Christian Pulisic was critical of the number of United States men's national team supporters at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium during a 3-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday night in the first of four World Cup warm-up matches in June. "For whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans...
ESPN

Haji Wright's winding road back to USMNT picture could take him to the World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It seems that just about everyone connected with the United States men's national team is pulling like mad for Haji Wright. In many respects, it's because the path his career has taken is so relatable in that little has come easy to him. Granted, there was a time when he was the latest next big thing in U.S. soccer. Along with Christian Pulisic, he was tabbed early as one of the players to watch from the U.S. U17 national team in 2005. Pulisic acknowledged that he and Wright "were the duo back in the day."
ESPN

Uruguay trounces Mexico 3-0 on Edinson Cavani's brace in friendly

Edinson Cavani scored twice in the second half as Uruguay earned a 3-0 victory in a friendly against Mexico on Thursday. At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the CONMEBOL side first took the lead through Matias Vecino finding the back of the net in the 35th minute. Following a save from Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera after a header from Cavani, Vecino stepped up to find the rebound and score to make it 1-0. Mexico responded later in the half but failed to capitalize on two good opportunities from Raul Jimenez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona.
Malik Tillman
Gregg Berhalter
ESPN

Destiny? Magic? A miracle? Real Madrid won the Champions League the hard way

Fede Valverde kept going to the toilet -- "more times today," he said, "than in my whole life," Dani Ceballos couldn't sleep and even coach Carlo Ancelotti was nervous. Earlier that week, Ancelotti admitted that there's a point in the buildup to games when the heart rate increases and the sweats start, a process that usually ends when the first whistle blows. This time was even worse. Not that anyone can see it with Ancelotti: He seemingly glides through it all, the coolest man on the planet. Not that he would want anyone to see it, either.
The Associated Press

Shakira confirms split with soccer star Piqué

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement released Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
