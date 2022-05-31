Malik Tillman approved for switch to US from Germany by FIFA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It seems that just about everyone connected with the United States men's national team is pulling like mad for Haji Wright. In many respects, it's because the path his career has taken is so relatable in that little has come easy to him. Granted, there was a time when he was the latest next big thing in U.S. soccer. Along with Christian Pulisic, he was tabbed early as one of the players to watch from the U.S. U17 national team in 2005. Pulisic acknowledged that he and Wright "were the duo back in the day."

MLS ・ 3 HOURS AGO