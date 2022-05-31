Malik Tillman approved for switch to US from Germany by FIFA

Fede Valverde kept going to the toilet -- "more times today," he said, "than in my whole life," Dani Ceballos couldn't sleep and even coach Carlo Ancelotti was nervous. Earlier that week, Ancelotti admitted that there's a point in the buildup to games when the heart rate increases and the sweats start, a process that usually ends when the first whistle blows. This time was even worse. Not that anyone can see it with Ancelotti: He seemingly glides through it all, the coolest man on the planet. Not that he would want anyone to see it, either.
