Memorial Day 2022 in Photos

On Thursday morning, June 2, Wilton’s town, police and school officials gathered on the steps of Town Hall to proclaim June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Wilton. It’s an unfortunate coincidence that National Gun Violence Awareness comes just two days after the most recent mass shooting in America, this time in a Tulsa hospital, when a gunman ended the lives of four people and injured several others. The day also follows the mass shooting one week ago at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, where 19 9- and 10-year-old children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old with an assault rifle. Just two weeks before the same scene played out in a Buffalo, NY supermarket leaving 10 local residents dead.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO