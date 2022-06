For decades, the humble dumbbell has been among the most flexible and effective training tools money can buy – until the best adjustable dumbbells came along. These clever pieces of kit not only allow you to perform a huge range of muscle-taxing exercises, they also change weight to make sure you’re continually challenged in your training. After all, this is the key to making consistent progress. So, if you’re wondering how to get stronger (opens in new tab) and fitter at home, investing in a pair of adjustable dumbbells could be a good option. Make sure you’re also hitting your nutritional needs with the best protein powder (opens in new tab), and you’ll have a potent cocktail for gains.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO