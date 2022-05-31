ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

SOLID WASTE UPDATE FROM THE CITY OF FORT WAYNE

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 2 days ago

The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is doing its best to assist Red River to maintain operational levels for garbage and recycling collection. We continue to utilize City staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks.

Today, crews are finishing garbage collection in Thursday and Friday routes and hope to move to Monday routes later today. Recycling collection is experiencing longer delays. Residents who were scheduled to have recycling collected last week likely won’t have those materials collected until their next regularly scheduled pickup day next week. Community recycling drop-off sites can be found at this link - https://acwastewatcher.org/programs/community-recycling-drop-off-sites. With this being a holiday week in recognition of Memorial Day, scheduled collections were set to be a day later this entire week.

We ask that residents continue to set out garbage and recycling materials the night before their regularly scheduled day of pickup. We will do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible. As often as possible, crews are collecting garbage and recyclables in the evenings and on weekends.

It’s possible that delays could continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over the collection service on July 1.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience during this transition period and thanks the residents of Fort Wayne for their continued patience and understanding.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Solid Waste#Memorial Day#Urban Construction#City#Gfl Environmental Usa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy