HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now open. The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that the governor signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO