ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Town Manager Search - Public Meeting

wellstown.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Public Meeting on Wells Town Manager Search. The Wells Select Board is inviting citizens, businesses and organizations to a public meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 6PM, 208 Sanford...

www.wellstown.org

Comments / 1

Related
penbaypilot.com

Concept development designs for Rockport RES parcel ready for public review

ROCKPORT — Citizens of Rockport are invited to a public meeting June 8, at the Rockport Opera House, to review conceptual plans for the town-owned former Rockport Elementary School parcel on West Street. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. At the meeting, contractor NewHeight Group will present renderings...
ROCKPORT, ME
watervilletimes.com

Longtime Employee In Litchfield Remembered

Town of Litchfield Supervisor Jim Entwistle opened the May meeting with a moment of silence to remember John Coy, who had passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 10. Coy worked for the Town of Litchfield for over 40 years. The Highway and General fund bills were signed and approved....
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WMUR.com

Republican challenger to Gov. Sununu files to run

CONCORD, N.H. — The first Republican challenger to Gov. Chris Sununu filed Wednesday to run against him. The last such attempt to primary the popular three-term incumbent from the right was crushed in 2020, but candidate Thad Riley said that's no reason for him to consider Sununu unbeatable. "I've...
CONCORD, NH
WPFO

South Portland considers possible eviction moratorium

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland city leaders could put a temporary ban on evictions. The decision comes after tenants say their apartment complex hiked up rent with little notice. The Los Angeles-based owner of Redbank Village Apartments recently announced an increase of hundreds of dollars per unit in rent,...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wells, ME
Government
City
Wells, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
mainepublic.org

How Maine law enforcement and emergency personnel prepare for an active shooter, and what the general public needs to know

In the wake of the terrible recent shootings across the nation, we discuss emergency preparedness and active shooter training in Maine. We'll find out how law enforcement and emergency personnel are prepared to prevent and deal with the threat of shootings in schools, businesses, churches and other public places. And we'll learn about the steps to take when in the presence of an active shooter or similar emergency.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland elementary school honors beloved crossing guard

PORTLAND, Maine — There was a celebration on Portland's East End Wednesday morning to honor crossing guard Danny Lowe. Lowe, who has autism, has dedicated his time to be a crossing guard since 2014. Community members said it was time Lowe received some recognition. “There’s teacher appreciation week, all...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Oops! My Open Apology To The Maine Turnpike Authority

On Sunday, our radio stations went to the Miles For Mills 5K. That's the big fundraiser for the Travis Mills Foundation, an organization that does so much good for recalibrated veterans. We always jump at the chance do what we can to help worthwhile causes. After the event, which was...
AUGUSTA, ME
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings reported across Worcester County in last week

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - The black bear population is growing in Massachusetts and while they still can surprise people, MassWildlife said bears can survive and thrive in suburban areas. Police departments and residents reported several bear sightings across the area, including one captured on video climbing a tree on Osgood...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Wells Town#The Wells Select Board#The Select Board
NEWS CENTER Maine

Driver shortage shelves coastal trolley service

SANFORD, Maine — Trolleys that travel through Maine’s coastal communities aren’t just a quaint sign of summer. While some are only rented for tours, others are a legitimate public transit for tens of thousands of tourists and local workers each year. Riders in York County will be looking for alternatives this summer, as the Shoreline Explorer won’t run.
SANFORD, ME
wtuz.com

Dover Library Kicking Off Summer Reading

Nick McWilliams reporting – Helping usher in the summer season, the Dover Public Library is starting off their yearly reading staple. The Summer Reading series kicks off on June 1st, with children invited to participate by picking up their reading log at the library. The first 150 children in...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMTW

Replica of first ship built in Maine to launch this weekend

BATH, Maine — After more than two decades of planning, fundraising and building, a replica of Maine's first ship will finally touch the water. 'The Virginia' will be launched into the Kennebec River in Bath on Saturday. "For a quarter-century, this has been an idea started around a kitchen...
BATH, ME
laconiadailysun.com

County attorney: A mistake to get rid of Felonies First

OSSIPEE — A bill to change the way felonies are handled in Superior Court is heading to the governor's desk, and Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi isn't happy. Felonies First, which has been on the books for about the last five years, is a law under which felony complaints are brought by the County Attorney's Office instead of local law enforcement, and felonies and any directly related misdemeanors and violations get resolved in Superior Court. Prior to Felonies First, each felony offense had to make its way through two courts — Circuit Court with police department prosecutors, then Superior Court, with county prosecutors — before it could be resolved.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
mainepublic.org

Flavored tobacco bans will take effect in 2 Maine communities this week

On June 1, bans on sales of all flavored tobacco products will go into effect in both Brunswick and Portland. The municipalities passed their measures earlier this year. The bans faced pushback from some local businesses, but their passage was celebrated by public health experts, who warn that products such as flavored e-cigarettes are leading more young adults to become addicted to tobacco.
WMUR.com

Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson closed after being hit by truck

JACKSON, N.H. — The Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson is closed after a truck struck the bridge Wednesday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said. The bridge on Route 16A over the Ellis River is closed until further notice, after a truck damaged the roof system, according to NHDOT.
maine.gov

Office of the Attorney General Secures Conviction on Hallowell Tax Evasion Case

Contact: Danna Hayes (danna.hayes@maine.gov) Office of the Attorney General Secures Conviction on Hallowell Tax Evasion Case. Owner of Hallowell Business Underreported Over $20k in Sales Tax Revenue. AUGUSTA – On May 19, Augusta resident Krystal Lavallee, 43, was convicted in the Kennebec County Unified Criminal Docket of three counts of...
HALLOWELL, ME
92 Moose

Two Maine Guys Opening A Second Location

Two Maine Guys has come a long way in the last 4+ years!. For those who do not remember, the much loved restaurant got its start as a food truck. For months, the food truck (food trailer?) was parked near Quirk Ford on State Street in Augusta. Over those months, they served up fried seafood, mac & cheese, and other amazing foods.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy