Town Manager Search - Public Meeting

OSSIPEE — A bill to change the way felonies are handled in Superior Court is heading to the governor's desk, and Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi isn't happy. Felonies First, which has been on the books for about the last five years, is a law under which felony complaints are brought by the County Attorney's Office instead of local law enforcement, and felonies and any directly related misdemeanors and violations get resolved in Superior Court. Prior to Felonies First, each felony offense had to make its way through two courts — Circuit Court with police department prosecutors, then Superior Court, with county prosecutors — before it could be resolved.

CARROLL COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO