Heat and Humidity Relief On The Way

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO