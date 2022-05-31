ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Cameroon NGO Creates App to Track Endangered Marine Species

By Anne Nzouankeu
Voice of America
 2 days ago

In Cameroon nearly 150 manatees, an endangered aquatic species also known...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
The Independent

Chile could be home to the world’s oldest tree at 5,484 years-old

The world’s oldest tree may be housed in Chile after a new study found an ancient alerce tree known as “great grandfather” could be more than 5,000 years old. Scientists could not determine the exact age of the tree based on the tree’s massive trunk. But normally, a one metre cylinder of wood is extracted to count tree rings. However, the great grandfather’s trunk has a diameter of four metres. Jonathan Barichivich, the scientist who led the study, said the sample they extracted and other dating methods suggest the tree is up to 5,484 years old.“This method tells us that...
AGRICULTURE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The Gigantic Ancient Elephant With FOUR Deadly Tusks

Move over dinosaurs! After the end of the Cretaceous period, when the dinosaurs went extinct, prehistoric mammals began to develop and emerge. During the Eocene Epoch, which spanned 56-34 million years ago, gigantic ancient elephant-like animals began to roam through grasslands and forests. While similar in look to their modern descendants, ancient gomphotheres had four massive tusks that they used to defend themselves.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Hundreds of endangered baby giant turtles released into Cambodian river

Hundreds of critically endangered baby giant turtles were released into Cambodia's Mekong River to mark World Turtle Day on Monday. Cantor's giant softshell turtles have all but vanished across their former territory in Vietnam and Thailand thanks to poaching and illegal trade, and were only rediscovered in the Southeast Asian country in 2007.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Study Suggests That Egg-Eating Ancient Australians Helped Drive ‘Thunder Birds’ To Extinction

Genyornis, or 'thunder birds,' went extinct some 47,000 years ago, shortly after humans arrived in present-day Australia. Many modern-day humans like eating eggs. So did ancient people living in Australia, and a new study suggests that they stole and ate so many eggs from huge flightless birds called Genyornis that they drove the small-winged wonders into extinction.
WILDLIFE
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TravelNoire

Ten African Languages Added To Google Translate

Thursday, Google announced that Google Translate, its multilingual neural machine translation service, has begun offering the possibility of translation into 24 more languages. Ten of the new additions are African languages. The list includes the Ashanti Twi language, which is spoken by about 11 million people in Ghana; Lingala, spoken...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Rare saiga antelope population now over a million in Kazakhstan

The population of endangered Saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan is now over 1.3 million, the ecology ministry said Tuesday, in the latest boost to a species threatened by poaching and disease. In 2015, around 200,000 of the antelopes—well over half the total global population at the time—were wiped out by what...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Human's Appetite For Egg Drove this Giant Australian Birds to Extinction

Enormous birds-massive birds-inhabited Australia fifty thousand years ago. One of them, called mihirunga, or "thunder bird," was six times the size of a contemporary emu, weighing up to 250 kilograms and standing over 2 meters tall. However, the enormous Genyornis newtoni vanished 45,000 years ago, and scientists debated whether human...
WILDLIFE
a-z-animals.com

Bryde’s Whale vs Blue Whale: Key Differences Explained

Whales are the undisputed largest creatures on earth! Of all the types of whales, baleen whales are the largest. Two types of baleen whales, Bryde’s whales, and blue whales are quite similar and closely related. Still, there are some distinct differences between them. Today, we are going to be taking a closer look at these marine mammals and comparing a Bryde’s Whale vs Blue Whale! Let’s get started.
WILDLIFE
Voice of America

Pakistan Polio Outbreak Sets Back Global Eradication Goal

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reported its seventh case of wild polio virus this year after the country had gone 15 months without a single child being crippled by the highly contagious disease. The national eradication program said Thursday that “a 7-month-old girl was confirmed paralyzed” by the virus in...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Despite Rescue Efforts, Killer Whale Lost in River Seine Found Dead

According to environmental NGO Sea Shepherd, a sick orca that spent two months swimming up France's Seine river died of natural causes. It was discovered by a Norwegian freight ship making its way up the channel towards Rouen. A sailor found the killer whale lying on its side on the riverbanks between Rouen and Le Havre.
ANIMALS
Voice of America

Cameroon’s Military Frees Senator, Other Separatist Hostages

Yaounde — Cameroon's military says it has freed a senator who was held captive by separatists for a month along with other hostages. Cameroon’s military on Tuesday said it managed to rescue Senator Regina Mundi, after what a spokesman called two days of heavy battles with rebels who had taken her hostage.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Kenyan Fugitive Wanted for Wildlife, Drug Trafficking Arrested

Nairobi, Kenya — One of two Kenyans wanted for alleged involvement in wildlife and drug trafficking has been arrested in a joint U.S.-Kenyan operation. The U.S. government had announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh. U.S. officials said Kenya’s security agencies received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Killing 15 in East Congo Village

CAIRO — Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least 15 civilians in a village in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the militant group said on an affiliated Telegram channel. A rights group and a local official said on Monday that fighters...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Nepali Search Teams Recover Bodies of All 22 Crash Victims

Search and rescue teams in Nepal on Tuesday recovered the remaining bodies of the 22 victims aboard a Jomsom-bound flight that crashed Sunday in the Himalayas. The team was also able to retrieve the plane’s black box from the wreckage. “Last dead body has been recovered,” a Nepali army...
ACCIDENTS

