ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disneyland pauses sales of Magic Key annual passes, announces new ticket offer

By Scott Gustin, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzSi8_0fvvuaAm00

( KRON ) — The Disneyland Resort has paused sales of its Magic Key annual passes and announced a new ticket offer for California residents.

On Monday, Disneyland paused sales of its Enchant Key and Imagine Key. With the announcement, all four Magic Keys annual passes are now listed as unavailable.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program back in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports earlier during this year amid a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Post-payday panic’ amidst inflation prices in California

In November 2021, Disneyland stopped selling its Dream Key and Believe Key “in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests,” a resort official said at the time.

The keys give users access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, through a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened back in April.

Disneyland said existing Magic Key holders will be given the opportunity to renew their pass when it expires. No other information about renewals was shared.

Watch KRON4 News Online

Also on Monday, Disneyland announced a limited-time ticket offer for California residents that includes a special three-day ticket eligible from June 13 to Sept. 15. Tickets only valid Monday through Thursday start at $249 and tickets that include weekends will start at $299.

Prices will vary throughout the summer and are available to purchase starting today.

The Main Street Electrical parade and other nighttime spectaculars recently made their return to Disneyland, including Fantasmic! this past weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
KRON4 News

Napa Valley residents return home after Old Fire led to evacuations

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Napa Valley residents and workers are breathing a sigh of relief after firefighters made great progress on the Old Fire. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned 570 acres in the area between Silverado Trail and Atlas Peak. Mike Vandiver and his team at MVP Construction are building new […]
KRON4 News

California primary: Where to vote in person or drop off your ballot

It’s almost Election Day and registered voters have plenty of options when it comes to completing and returning their ballot. Every registered voter in the state should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, but in-person voting is still an option. Officials began mailing out ballots around May 9, and ballot drop boxes opened the following day. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — June 1 marks the first day of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. KRON4 is bringing awareness about the disease and the need to find a cure. Purple is the official color for Alzheimer’s movement. Did You Know? 690,000 Californians living with Alzheimer’s 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s 13 million Americans projected to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Key#Post
KRON4 News

California fire risk increases as summer heat approaches

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – The Santa Cruz Mountains and all those who live here dodged a major bullet as a fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in a remote area that required CalFire to respond with bulldozers and a helicopter. The Fern Fire ended up only burning about one a half acres and is contained, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Fight for firefighters

  (KRON) – “The human cost is being felt. Months without downtime, desperate calls for mental health, broken marriages and suicide.” said Cal Fire Captain Liz Brown.  Brown joined state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle Wednesday to support legislation that will change how Cal Fire is staffed. They say while California’s population has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to get full freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Hinckley, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is “no longer a danger to himself or others” and will be freed from all restrictions this month, a federal judge said Wednesday, capping Hinckley’s four-decade journey through the legal and mental health systems. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
KRON4 News

Fundraising continues as California primary nears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Counties across the state continue to collect ballots and candidates continue to raise cash as the California primary election nears. According to Political Data Inc’s ballot tracker, 1.7 million mail-in ballots have been returned of the more than 22 million sent out — about 8%. Turnout so far is heavily Democratic, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

This is what you’ll see on your SF ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As California voters head to the polls (or their mailboxes) for the state’s primaries June 7, there are a number of items only San Francisco voters will be seeing on their ballots. Of course the big-ticket item is Proposition H, which if it passes would recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. But […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy