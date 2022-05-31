ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Deavan Clegg’s son Taeyeng, 3, diagnosed with leukemia

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZBHN_0fvvtiCN00

“90 Day Fiancé” alums Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s 3-year-old son, Taeyeng, is battling leukemia.

The toddler’s grandmother shared his diagnosis in a GoFundMe fundraiser, created on Monday.

“On May 25, 2022, Taeyang was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of blood cancer that is more common in young children,” Elicia Clegg wrote.

“As of May 29th, he has begun his chemotherapy,” she added. “His mom has been informed that this will be a long two-year process, with a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Elicia went on to write that the little one has already had surgery for “placement of a port line, a bone marrow biopsy and a lumbar puncture.”

Deavan, 25, and Lee, 30, welcomed Taeyeng in April 2019, one year before calling it quits.

The model, who is also the mother of 6-year-old daughter Drascilla, is currently pregnant with baby No. 3 , her first with boyfriend Topher Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgCvy_0fvvtiCN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BP4mg_0fvvtiCN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vzAsR_0fvvtiCN00

“Because of his age and childhood leukemia, his mother will have to be his full-time caregiver and not just his loving mom,” Elicia noted in her statement.

“For these reasons, she will not be able to continue her line of work,” Elicia concluded. “Every penny raised will go directly toward the care of Taeyang and any present or future medical expenses.”

Deavan called Taeyeng’s diagnosis the “saddest point” of her life via Instagram on Monday .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4276uQ_0fvvtiCN00
Clegg welcomed Taeyeng in 2019 with then-partner Jihoon Lee.
TLC

“This is every parents’ absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy,” the former reality star wrote captioned a slideshow of hospital photos.

Deavan celebrated her son’s birthday last month with “yummy cake” a trip to the zoo.

“Can’t believe you are already 3,” the former TLC personality told her “beautiful boy” in an April Instagram tribute .

Lee has yet to address Taeyeng’s diagnosis on his own account.

Comments / 28

MissBatman
3d ago

So sad when a child has to go through such a tough time. Prayers and strength being sent his way

Reply(1)
18
Guest
3d ago

Just charming...three kids by three different men....and unwed....delightful! Sorry about the little boy however your ‘line of work’ appears to be sleeping around for $$$$....and now a GOFUNDME....what nerve! Hopefully you don’t make $10!

Reply(7)
13
Patricia Rascon
3d ago

so sorry for the little angel, afortunaly this days there're a lot of new treatments

Reply
6
Related
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance': Deavan Clegg Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Deavan Clegg is pregnant with baby number three. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum revealed that she and boyfriend Topher Park are expecting their first child together in a sweet pregnancy announcement shared to Instagram Saturday. Posing with Park and her two children from previous relationships, Clegg broke the big news to her followers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taeyang
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Son Just Reacted to Having Travis as a ‘Stepdad’ After ‘Always Hoping’ She’d Get Back With Scott

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West. “His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Leukemia#90 Day Fianc#Yummy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Justin Stroud: Everything To Know About Mama June’s New Husband

Mama June is a married woman! The 42-year-old We TV star, whose real name is June Shannon, tied the knot with her boyfriend Justin Stroud in March, according to a report from The Sun. While Mama June and Justin have only been together for a short time, it seems they’ve really hit it off, and must be so in love! Find out everything you need to know about Mama June’s new hubby here!
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy's Wife Jeannie Mai Introduces Their Baby Girl To The World

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 11, the former officially introduced the bundle of joy to the world on Thursday (June 2). Jeannie made the grand reveal of her new daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins on her YouTube series Hello Hunnay. Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and was decked out in an animal print outfit and a light-brown headpiece. The new mother became a bit emotional before introducing her daughter on camera, saying she “got really scared, guarded and protected” about showcasing her new baby. “Please excuse the nerves,” she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Where Mama June is now - new boyfriend to Honey Boo Boo relationship

Mama June will return to our small screens in Road to Redemption season 6, so how is she doing now? There’s new romance on the cards and her family bonds still needs improvement. With Mama June: Road To Redemption returning 13 May 2022 on WE TV, Shannon family fans...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Page Six

112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy