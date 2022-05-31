ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Never forget the misery that Margaret Thatcher caused | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACqRX_0fvvrUrV00
Margaret Thatcher’s statue in Grantham. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

In response to the statue of Margaret Thatcher being bestowed upon the poor folk of Grantham ( ‘It’s very divisive’: Margaret Thatcher’s statue splits birthplace of Grantham, 22 May ), I would suggest instead the placing of a blue plaque in every town, village and home that she cruelly devastated. The suffering inflicted on our mining and shipyard communities was indescribable, and the lasting effect of the pain and anxiety suffered by so many is still evident today.

Riot police battling miners outside their homes left us deeply shocked. Children came to school stressed and hungry, and mothers were beside themselves with worry. With no wages coming in, these proud women were forced to depend on food collection points and handouts from neighbours – a process that they found humiliating.

For those of us who had to deal with the fallout from such devastating policies, it’s not a good idea to erect a statue to the person who was responsible.
Dorinda Stokes
Sunderland

• Frances Ryan ( My home town doesn’t need a fawning monument to Margaret Thatcher, 26 May ) put forward a suggestion: “A statue of Thatcher facing off a bronze poll tax protester would be more fitting to her spirit – and faults. Better yet, sell the valuable statue to one of her wealthy admirers and use the cash to open an LGBTQ+ youth centre in her name.” I disagree.

But we do need to remember her – for the divisions she seeded and the uncaring government she led, and perhaps most importantly for the legacy she left behind that begot many of the current Tory party who find it acceptable to lie to us, to tell us to get better jobs if we insist on surviving the next winter, and to send some of the most desperate people who come to our shores to camps in Rwanda.
Ian Marsden
Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire

• I strongly disagree with Frances Ryan. It was a disgrace to vandalise the bronze statue. As a Tory voter I admired the Iron Lady. However, I would be horrified if the statues of Harold Wilson in Huyton and Huddersfield were similarly defaced. Like her or not, Thatcher was Britain’s first female prime minister and should be honoured for that point alone.
Dominic Shelmerdine
London

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 34

Hannah Blazewick
3d ago

Beating the Argentine fascist. Saving the British economy. With the Pope and president Reagan bring down the Communist governments of Soviet Union. Which freed all of Eastern Europe. They also put statues up all over for her the Pope and present Reagan

Reply(7)
25
Rita Brand-Cannon
2d ago

She was the first female prime minister for the United Kingdom. Whether you agree with her politics or not, she was one very accomplished perso .

Reply
14
Dusty
1d ago

Margaret Thatcher was awesome. my favorite quote is from her. " socialism only works until you run out of other people's money " ~ Margaret Thatcher ~

Reply
9
Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson, the party animal, has vomited over standards in public life

Picture the squalid scene that confronted the cleaning staff on the morning after a night before of drunken delinquency by the denizens of Downing Street. Wine stains on walls. Pools of sick. Empties spilling out of bins. Mounds of party detritus on the floor. The heart of government, the place where you’d most hope for sobriety in the middle of a pandemic, turned into a vomit-splattered nightclub. The only heroes in Sue Gray’s investigation into Partygate are the security staff who suffered abuse when they tried to break up illegal gatherings and the cleaners who had to mop up.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Reuters#Lgbtq
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was ‘practically skipping’ following Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding, author claims

Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Opens Her Jaw-Dropping Personal Jewelry Box to the Public for Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is giving us a rare peek into her own jewelry box — and it's quite the dazzling display!. As part of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen is loaning several pieces of her personal jewelry to the Royal Collection Trust to exhibit at the various royal palaces this summer. An array of brooches, which the Queen often wears as a symbolic nod to her hosts during official Commonwealth tours, will be displayed alongside the Queen's Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate — as well as her famous Diamond Diadem — in the U.K.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

298K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy