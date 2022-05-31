ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Health Officials Report 1st Covid-19 Fatality in Weeks

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials Tuesday announced that one person has died from Covid-19. That is the first Covid fatality reported since April 19, 2022. Total deaths in...

San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Citizen Dies After Fall From Border Wall in Texas

TORNILLO, TX – On March 27, 2022, an Army National Guard soldier assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Clint, TX, was notified by a local citizen that an injured individual was lying on the ground on the north side of the International Boundary Barrier, approximately nine-and-a-half miles northwest of the Tornillo Port of Entry. The soldier broadcasted the information via radio communications to a Border Patrol agent near the location.
TORNILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Record Heat Coming to the Concho Valley Starting This Weekend

SAN ANGELO – Most of the Concho Valley saw some much needed rainfall Wednesday night as thunderstorms blew through the area with high winds and heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, .16 of an inch of rain fell last night at the airport while areas generally to the northwest saw higher amounts.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! News for May 31, 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX — The LIVE! News Show for May 31, 2022 features an interview with La Esparanza Clinic's President Dean Munn. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bomb Squad Called Into Abilene Neighborhood

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Bomb squad was called into an incident on Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, on May 31, a large portion of an Abilene neighborhood was evacuated due to an "incident." "APD working an incident in 1300 Blk of Green...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! TV News for June 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX — This is the June 1, 2022 broadcast of the LIVE! News Show featuring animals from the Nature Center. Plus, that $6.75 monthly street fee the City of San Angelo may charge you. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your...
SAN ANGELO, TX
