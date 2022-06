Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to Jack David and Marvela Rutherford Payton. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy where he completed 20 years of service, where he enjoyed traveling around the world while serving his country. Jack married his sweetheart, Darlene Bouck and spent 25 years happily married. He enjoyed building and collecting trains. He also enjoyed fishing. He was extremely proud to be a Navy Veteran. He proudly wore his Navy hat. Jack loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and his four legged kids.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO